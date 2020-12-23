No Comments

Lexus Presents Freedom to Move at Design Miami

Photo: Infiniti

Recently, we covered the collaboration between Lexus and designers Tosin Oshinowo and Chrissa Amuah — and now, we’re following up to see what they created. Their works were showcased at Design Miami, in an exhibit called Freedom to Move. Here’s a look at what was on display.

Face masks as objects of beauty

Photo: Infiniti

Photo: Infiniti

Photo: Infiniti

Photo: Infiniti

Freedom to Move featured ornamental but protective headpieces that are meant to go a step beyond the utility-oriented face masks we’ve become familiar with during the pandemic. These masks, entitled Egaro, Pioneer Futures, and Ogun, were created with techniques and aesthetics from both Japanese and Nigerian culture. They’re primarily made of brass, bronze, leather, and acrylic, with ornate details from both ancient crafting techniques and modern computer-aided design. For instance, they incorporate laser etching and 3D printing alongside hand beading and West African Tinko embroidery. And unlike your average mask, these designs feature transparent face coverings, making it easier to convey emotions while communicating.

The exhibit’s title, “Freedom to Move,” refers to the restrictions we’re living with during the pandemic — and the potential that masks have to help us live more normal lifestyles.

“As nomadic beings, it is unnatural to stand still, and we wanted to reconfigure how we move in a positive way in spite of the restrictions of motion the world now finds itself in,” explained Chrissa Amuah.

Tosin Oshinowo also weighed in on their exhibit, stating, “Our conceptual design makes a bold stride towards our new human existence and is enraptured in a marriage of ergonomics and spectacle.”

In addition to displaying the works of Oshinowo and Amuah, Lexus also showed off the LC 500 Convertible at Design Miami. This sporty coupe boasts a 5.0-liter V8 that delivers 471 horsepower and a 0-60 time of just 4.4 seconds.

If you’d like to learn more about the creation of Freedom to Move, check out the three-part documentary, produced by Lexus. It follows Oshinowo and Amuah as they designed, brainstormed, and crafted the works shown at the exhibit.