No Comments

Lincoln SUVs Score Highest Retail Sales in 17 Years

The Lincoln Corsair was the brand’s top-selling vehicle in 2020

Photo: Lincoln

Lincoln Motor Company capped off 2020 with its new Corsair and Aviator delivering year-over-year sales gains in December. Thanks to the two newest vehicles in its lineup, the luxury brand enjoyed its highest mark for SUV sales at retail since 2003.

Lincoln Ranks No. 1: Lincoln Automotive Financial Services tops J.D. Power satisfaction study

In the fourth quarter of 2020, the Lincoln Corsair sales totaled 8,050 vehicles, up 6.6 percent from Q4 2019. Sales of the Aviator increased by 13.3 percent with 7,280 vehicles delivering, climbing from 2019’s total of 6,424. The Lincoln Aviator had a huge quarter in general, gaining 7.2 percentage points of market share. This brought its take of the competitive premium large SUV segment to 11.2 percent.

Corsair, Aviator take the lead for Lincoln

For the year, the Corsair and Aviator were Lincoln’s No. 1 and No. 2. Corsair sales hit 26,227 vehicles, up 1.6 percent from sales of the Corsair and MKC the year prior. The Aviator reached sales of 23,080 in its first full year of sales, putting it behind the Corsair as Lincoln’s second bestselling vehicle of 2020.

For the full year, Lincoln SUVs increased sales by 5.3 percent at retail and gained 0.4 percentage points of retail market share. Lincoln’s retail SUV share for 2020 was 6.7 percent. In total, Lincoln sold 87,630 SUVs for the year, down just 0.3 percent from 2019 despite the pandemic.

Lincoln sold 105,410 vehicles in the United States in 2020, reflecting a 6.1 percent decrease from 2019, a year in which sales were up 8 percent.

Outside of the updated 2021 Lincoln Nautilus, which launches later this year, and a possible late-year refresh for the 2022 Navigator, Lincoln is not poised to add any new vehicles to its lineup in 2021. Production of the Continental was discontinued in the last month, making Lincoln the latest brand to forego having sedans in its portfolio.

Awards for Lincoln: New Aviator wins Wards honors for interior quality