Lincoln AFS Tops J.D. Power Financing Satisfaction Study

Photo: Lincoln

The results are in, and for the eighth year in a row, Lincoln Automotive Financial Services is No. 1 in the J.D. Power U.S. Consumer Financing Satisfaction Study. Lincoln AFS tops the list for the eighth year in a row, beating out Capital One Auto Financial Services and BMW Financial Services.

J.D. Power’s 2020 study ranks brand based on five areas of satisfaction: billing and payment, mobile app, onboarding, origination, and website. Using the responses of 10,103 Americans who have leased or financed a new vehicle in the last three years, J.D. Power ranks companies on a 1,000-point scale, much like the firm’s other awards.

In the 2020 J.D. Power U.S. Consumer Financing Satisfaction Study’s Overall Customer Satisfaction Index Rankings for luxury brands, Lincoln AFS sits at the top with a score of 899. Lincoln AFS edges out Capital One Auto Finance and its score of 885, sits comfortably above the segment average score of 866, and tops bottom-ranked General Motors Financial by 50 points.

Lincoln AFS focuses on digital service

Lincoln’s eighth straight No. 1 ranking comes from services like the Lincoln Effortless Sales Experience powered by AutoFi, which it’s spotlighted amid coronavirus. J.D. Power Director of Automotive Finance Intelligence Patrick Roosenberg notes that the COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increase in digital auto loan origination, which means insurance providers need to focus on digital tools to accommodate the trend.

“Technology allows us to enhance the traditional in-store transaction and make the ownership experience for our clients as seamless and convenient as possible,” said Lincoln Motor Company Director of North America Michael Sprague. “This accolade is another great testament to this commitment as we continue to build our brand in a way that is uniquely Lincoln.”

Lincoln continues to rack up awards from J.D. Power. In September, the brand earned recognition in the annual Multimedia Quality and Satisfaction Study. This past summer, the Navigator topped the large luxury SUV category in J.D. Power’s U.S. APEAL Study for the third straight year.

