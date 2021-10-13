No Comments

Lincoln Aviator, Corsair Grand Touring SUVs Get ZEVAS Noms

The Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring and Aviator Grand Touring are both going for an award in the ZEVAS

Photo: Lincoln

Lincoln Motor Company will celebrate its centennial in 2022 by revealing its grand plan for full-scale electrification. Ahead of the debut of its first pure EV, two Lincoln plug-in hybrids — the 2021 Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring and Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring — are vying for a top prize in the new ZEVAS.

Future is Bright: Lincoln will go all-electric by 2030, starting with new EV debuting next year

Lincoln Aviator and Corsair PHEVs up for Top SUV ZEV award

The Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring makes a stupid powerful 630 lb-ft of torque

Photo: Lincoln

The ZEVAS, short for zero-emission awards, will be handed out next month at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show. Both the Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring and Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring will contend for the prize of Top SUV ZEV. They’ll face stiff competition not just from one another, but from 10 other nominees including the Jeep Wrangler 4xe and the Hyundai Santa Fe Plug-in Hybrid.

Unlike most awards, the inaugural ZEVAs will be determined not by a panel of experts, but by the people. Voting is open at the L.A. Auto Show website through Oct. 20, and you can pick up to five vehicles in each category.

“The only awards program of its kind, THE ZEVAS offer L.A. Auto Show’s influential attendees and fan base a chance to choose the vehicles they’re most excited for,” said Lisa Kaz, L.A. Auto Show CEO and owner. “This November, we look forward to announcing which zero-emission models fascinate our audience the most.”

The Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring and Corsair Grand Touring both qualify as zero-emissions vehicles because they are capable of traveling shorter distances using only electric power. Next year, Lincoln will reveal its first battery-electric vehicle of four, which will see the luxury brand go all-electric by 2030.