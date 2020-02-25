No Comments

Lincoln Canada Dealerships to Stay Under Ford Umbrella for Now

Photo: Lincoln Motor Company

Despite the fact that Lincoln Motor Company operates as a stand-alone luxury brand in the United States and other markets across the globe, Lincoln Canada said in February that it does not currently plan to move from the shared-store model that puts Lincoln in the same showroom as parent company Ford.

Helen Jackson, the director of Lincoln of Canada, told Automotive News Canadathat the brand will continue deliver a sufficiently premium experience to Canadian customers without opening up independent showrooms.

“We believe we can continue to see the Lincoln brand reach its potential in our current format,” said Jackson. “There are so many shared services in terms of servicing the vehicle, etc. However, what a client will experience will certainly be a separate brand experience between both Lincoln and Ford.”

Lincoln Canada seeing success with current showroom format

Though Ford and Lincoln share space, Lincoln offers its own dedicated staff and the amenities that the brand has made part of its identity in recent years. Lincoln offers services including Pickup & Delivery, which makes it simpler for busy customers to schedule service around their work schedules and home lives. Jackson notes that the service is complimentary on all new Lincoln vehicles 2018 and newer and that some dealerships even offer it for older models.

Lincoln sharing physical space with its mainstream parent company appears to not be any sort of deterrent for luxury customers. Auto News Canada calls attention to the fact that Lincoln sales rose 5.8 percent in Canada last year in contrast to a 4.2 percent downturn for the luxury segment as a whole. The launch of new vehicles like the Aviator and Corsair have been key for Lincoln’s success and have caught the attention of drivers no matter what showroom space they occupy.

