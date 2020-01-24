No Comments

Vote Now on Lincoln Chart Your Course Finalists

Clockwise from top left: Anna Field, Gavin M, Edem Garro, and Cas Haley

Photo: Lincoln Motor Company

After receiving 1,600 submissions, Lincoln has narrowed the field down to four finalists in its Chart Your Course music competition. Through Jan. 27, folks are encouraged to watch videos of each of the four performing an original song and cast their vote to decide who walks away with a talent contract valued around $120K, a recording session at Capitol Studios, and their very own 2020 Lincoln Corsair.

The finalists are Cas Haley, a self-described family man from Paris, Texas; Edam Garro, a harpist and music teacher from Omaha, Nebraska; Gavin M from St. Louis, who aims to capture the song of the road on his piano; and Anna Field, a yogi from Smyrna, Georgia, who calls her approach to song creation a mystical process.

Chart Your Course hits the right notes with the youth

The goal with Chart Your Course, as is the case with most efforts from Lincoln these days, is to demonstrate its value and appeal to a younger audience. Per Molly Gueli, the brand’s SUV content manager, Lincoln sees Chart Your Course as a way to connect with younger individuals who love music and spending time on social media.

“Corsair is competing in the fastest-growing luxury segment — small premium SUVs — and we’re reaching out to a different type of client that may be considering Lincoln for the first time,” she said. “We want to engage with them in a way that feels youthful and create something that’s buzzworthy and unique.”

Voting will be open until midnight on Jan. 27, and Lincoln expects to announce its winner the next day on social media. You can check out the videos from the Chart Your Course finalists below and then cast your vote at ChartYourCourse.com.

Edem Garro — “What Drives You”

Gavin M — “Old & Young Soul Tonight”

Cas Haley — “Every Road I’m On”

Anna Field — “Go”