Lincoln Corsair Goes 2-for-2 in IIHS Crash Testing

Photo: Lincoln

The all-new 2020 Lincoln Corsair was one of the 64 vehicles announced on Thursday as part of the inaugural group of 2020 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK and TOP SAFETY PICK+ honorees. Just back in November, the Corsair earned the 2019 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK, and it carries over that accolade into the new year.

The scores that earn the Corsair the 2020 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK are identical to those released in November: It earned scores of “Good” across the board in the six crashworthiness tests, including the notoriously difficult passenger-side small overlap front test, as well as “Superior” scores in the front crash vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian tests. The Corsair again earned “Acceptable” ratings for its available Jeweled Headlamps, which allow drivers to take advantage of Camera-Based Dynamic Bending Lighting and Speed-Dependent Lighting.

The Corsair was one of two vehicles to earn honors from the IIHS in 2019, joining the TOP SAFETY PICK+-winning Continental. According to IIHS, the Continental would qualify for the 2020 TOP SAFETY PICK+ if it tests for vehicle-to-pedestrian crash prevention.

Four 2020 Lincolns Earn 5 Stars from NHTSA

As for the other vehicles in the Lincoln lineup, the Aviator misses the 2020 TOP SAFETY PICK by way of an “Acceptable” rating in the small overlap front driver-side test, the Nautilus misses earning an award due to a “Poor” rating for headlights, and the MKZ misses an award because it was not tested for head restraints and seats or vehicle-to-pedestrian crash prevention. No test appears to have been conducted for the 2020 Lincoln Navigator as yet.

When it comes to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the 2020 Lincoln Nautilus, Navigator, Continental, and MKZ have all earned the coveted 5-Star Safety Rating with ratings still pending for the Aviator and Corsair.

