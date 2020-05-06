No Comments

Lincoln Experience Center Team Delivers Meals in Orange County

Lincoln Experience Center team members Wesley Kaplan (left) and Sonal Raga (right) with staff of the University of California, Irvine Medical Center

Photo: Lincoln

The Lincoln Experience Center team in Newport Beach, California, took part in an initiative to help feed the hungry amidst the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Staff members partnered with Waste Not OC to deliver meals to healthcare workers as a way to thank them for their heroic efforts during the current national health crisis.

The first delivery was carried out by Lincoln Experience Center employees Sonal Raga and Wesley Kaplan, who gathered 100 meals prepared by Taquiero Taco Patio in a Lincoln Aviator. Observing social distancing and wearing personal protective equipment during the collection and outfitting the Aviator’s cargo area with a disposable plastic sheet, the pair collected the meals for delivery to the University of California, Irvine Medical Center.

The staff at UCI Medical Center met Raga and Kaplan out front where for contactless collection of the meals.

“This was a very positive and professional experience for me, and with the help of Waste Not OC, I was able to complete it with no problems,” said Raga. “I took an online training and health and safety quiz prior to the drop-off, so I was able to feel confident and abide by all social distancing regulations.”

“Our LEC team did an excellent job with vehicle preparation and team support,” said Raga. “I am very proud to be a part of our efforts to help our local communities during these changing times.”

Lincoln continues to give back

The partnership between Lincoln and Waste Not OC is the latest effort on the part of the luxury brand to help during the COVID-19 crisis. The Lincoln Personal Driver program has been used to deliver meals to people in need, and Lincoln Navigator SUVs were recently converted into mobile testing sites in Michigan to help provide convenient testing for healthcare and emergency workers.

The Newport Beach Lincoln Experience Center, located at the Fashion Island mall complex, closed temporarily as result of the pandemic, postponing all March and April events. Lincoln has yet to announce a plan to reopen the facility. Intended to offer Lincoln customers and prospective customers a more intimate experience, the Lincoln Experience Center boasts a modern luxury lounge, an interactive story wall that details the creation of Lincoln vehicles, a full-scale café, and on-site test drives.

