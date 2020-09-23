No Comments

Lincoln Scores in MotorTrend Ultimate Car Rankings

The Lincoln Aviator topped its segment in MotorTrend’s Ultimate Car Rankings

Photo: Lincoln

With the end of production on the MKZ and Continental, Lincoln is all in on its crossover and SUV lineup. That focus on key products pays off in the latest MotorTrend Ultimate Car Rankings. The Lincoln Aviator, Corsair, and Navigator all ranked at or near the top of their segments with high ratings from MT’s auto experts.

Navigator, Aviator Rank No. 1

Both the Lincoln Navigator and Aviator ranked No. 1 atop their respective categories. The former finished in first among full-size three-row luxury SUVs with a score of 8.3 out of 10. MotorTrend scored the Navigator a 9 out of 10 for value and hailed it for its “near endless space for people and cargo, a great engine, excellent tech, and superior design.” The competition wasn’t particularly close with the No. 2 full-size three-row luxury SUV, the Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class, scoring 7.4 out of 10.

The competition was a bit tighter for the Lincoln Aviator, which narrowly beat out the Volvo XC90 with a score of 8.4. The Aviator earned a rare perfect score for value based on an estimated five-year ownership cost of $58,826.

In the luxury compact SUV segment, the Lincoln Corsair similarly just missed taking the top spot, finishing 0.1 points behind the Volvo XC60 with a score of 7.9. MotorTrend also grants the Corsair a perfect score for value based on a $42,655 five-year cost to own. The Corsair earns praise for its “beautifully crafted interior and powerful turbocharged engines.”

MotorTrend did not offer Ultimate Car Rankings for the Lincoln MKZ, Continental, or Nautilus. The new Nautilus will be the next vehicle to leave the Lincoln lineup after production wraps in Canada in 2023. It will be replaced by a clean-sheet electric crossover, which will also be built in Canada thanks to the new labor agreement between Ford and Unifor.

