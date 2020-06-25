No Comments

Crikey! The Lincoln Navigator Costs Nearly $200K in Australia

The Lincoln Navigator Black Label comes to Australia with a Paul Hogan-sized price tag

Photo: Lincoln

Though Lincoln Motor Company doesn’t have any official presence in Australia, a local importer is giving Aussies a taste of the finer stuff. And while the Lincoln Navigator should prove to be a hit with luxury hounds down under, it’ll cost quite the pretty penny.

According to Tung Nguyen of CarsGuide, International Motor Cars plans to import the 2020 Lincoln Navigator Black Label and convert it to right-hand drive by year’s end. The highest trim available in the Navigator range, the Black Label starts at $97,135 in the United States. In Australia, the SUV will set drivers back nearly twice that at around $189,000, or AU$274,900.

International Motors Cars head David Potter told Nguyen that despite the pretty hefty tag, the response thus far has been “pretty good.”

“It’s an expensive car … but this is a bit of a test case, it’s our first one of these,” said Potter. “The idea of doing the Lincolns is really just something that came about in the last few months.”

Potter said that IMC is looking at importing “a couple” of additional Lincolns as well as bringing in more affordable trims of the Navigator. Those plans are contingent on how well the Navigator Black Label sells when it arrives later this year.

The 2020 Lincoln Navigator Black Label is available in three exclusive themes — Yacht Club, Destination, and Chalet — and offers the latest amenities the brand has to offer. Standard features on the Navigator Black Label include Lincoln Co-Pilot360 safety tech, a 20-speaker Revel Ultima audio system, Head-Up Display, and wireless charging.

