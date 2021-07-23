No Comments

KBB Names Lincoln Navigator Best Large Luxury SUV for 2021

The 2021 Lincoln Navigator wins KBB’s Best Large Luxury SUV title

Photo: Lincoln

The experts at Kelley Blue Book recently named the Lincoln Navigator its choice for Best Large Luxury SUV of 2021. This marks yet another big victory for the Navigator over competitors like the Cadillac Escalade.

KBB.com ranked the Navigator atop its list, placing it above the all-new 2021 Cadillac Escalade. Behind that duo is the Mercedes-Benz GLS, BMW X7, and Lexus LX. Lincoln continues to compete well against and even outpace rivals like the Escalade despite the fact that the most recent model has very few changes from previous years.

In another example, the 2021 Lincoln Navigator earns the No. 7 spot on KBB’s list of the 10 Best Luxury SUVs of 2021 overall. That puts it two spots ahead of the all-new Escalade, which was completely overhauled this year. The Navigator also topped U.S. News & World Report’s list of the most comfortable SUVs.

By modern standards, the 2021 Lincoln Navigator might seem long in the tooth since it hasn’t seen many major updates since 2018. Lincoln seems to live by the mantra don’t fix it if it ain’t broke, and given that its full-size SUV keeps winning top accolades, it’s fair to say the Navigator is far from busted.

Even with its continued success, Lincoln will take its award-winning luxury SUV up another notch or two for 2022. The next Navigator should offer advancements like SYNC 4 or SYNC 4A and could be the first vehicle to offer Lincoln ActiveGlide (heh) hands-free (hehhhh) driving technology. It’s also expected to offer a hybrid powertrain.

