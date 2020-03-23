No Comments

Lincoln Shows Off Aviator at Third No Name Art Fair in Mexico City

2020 Lincoln Aviator

Photo: Lincoln

Earlier this year, Lincoln made its presence known once again at the third No Name art fair, an art exhibition that took place at the National Museum of Mexican Art (MUNAL) in Mexico City. Sponsoring the event, Lincoln of Mexico also saw one of its latest vehicles, the all-new 2020 Aviator, serve as the inspiration for a mosaic created by artist Bosco.

The unique objective of No Name, which saw previous fairs take place in 2016 and 2018, is to promote the work of up-and-coming artists anonymously. The objective is for consumers to purchase their favorite works based on the love of the art. This year’s fair saw 250 artists submit postcard-sized works spanning a range of approaches and mediums with proceeds from sales supporting the restoration of three rooms at MUNAL.

“The works of art are valuable because they hide a story of an interior, intimate, and human history, capable of generating empathy and connecting with the cosmos of the spectator, by completely crossing from the gaze to consciousness,” said Rosangela Guerra, director of Lincoln Mexico. “For us, we are proud to be part of events as important as this one where aesthetics, avant-garde, and innovation converge, as well as support for art.”

Lincoln is a global supporter of the arts, and its sponsorship of No Name is just part of that cause. No Name 2020 also honored artist Aimée Labarrere de Servitje, president of the nonprofit Patronato de Arte Contemporáneo A.C., which puts on the annual International Symposium on Contemporary Art Theory.

