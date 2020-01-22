No Comments

Lincoln of Canada Post Best Sales Since 1981

2020 Lincoln Aviator

Photo: Lincoln Motor Company

With sales totaling 8,679, Lincoln Motor Company of Canada secures its best full-year sales result since 1981. The luxury brands’ sales were up 6 percent overall on the year, driving by sizable gains for three of its core utility vehicles and a solid two quarters from its all-new Aviator.

Nautilus, MKC lead the way

The new Lincoln Corsair launched toward the end of 2019, boosting sales

Photo: Lincoln Motor Company

Lincoln crossover and SUV sales totaled 8,159 units for 2019, led by the Lincoln Nautilus (and outgoing Lincoln MKX) at 3,236 vehicles delivered. Nautilus/MKX sales were up 4 percent on the year, and sales nearly broke the four-digit barrier in two consecutive quarters with Q2 sales of 978 units and Q3 sales of 982 units.

Lincoln’s second biggest volume seller was the MKC and its replacement, the 2020 Lincoln Corsair, which totaled 2,504 deliveries for the year. A strong fourth quarter showing (719 sold, up 17 percent from 2018) caused by the late-year launch of the Corsair guided the MKC/Corsair to a 2 percent year-over-year gain.

In Q4, Navigator sales were up 37 percent from 2018 at 309 delivered, bringing its full-year sales to 1,644 SUVs — up 40 percent from 2018. The final quarter of 2019 was also a big three-month stretch for the new Aviator, which saw sales totaling 576.

The uncertain future of Lincoln cars

The Lincoln Continental faces likely extinction after another down sales year for cars

Photo: The News Wheel

Lincoln car sales, as expected, were not particularly strong. Sales of the MKZ totaled just 343 for the whole year with 38 moved in Q4, and the Lincoln Continental saw total sales of just 177 cars with four quarters of double-digit sales. Rumor persists that neither the MKZ or Continental will last beyond the 2020 or 2021 model years with Lincoln moving toward a crossover and SUV-heavy and increasingly electrified lineup.

Currently, the only new vehicle Lincoln has scheduled to launch in 2020 is the Corsair Grand Touring, which is slated to arrive in the United States this summer and will likely launch in Canada soon thereafter.

