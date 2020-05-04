No Comments

Lincoln Still Offering Six-Month SiriusXM Trial

If you get a new Lincoln, you get a six-month SiriusXM trial as a bonus

Photo: Lincoln

While there’s a lot that goes into the decision, there’s no doubt that your interest in purchasing a new Lincoln vehicle hinges on one major concern: whether you’ll get a half a year of SiriusXM for free or not. Well, you’re in luck, because Lincoln says that its free six-month SiriusXM trial ain’t going nowhere.

Also Not Going Anywhere: Matthew McConaughey, who’s still starring in Lincoln commercials

Lincoln spokesperson Anika Salceda-Wycoco told Ford Authority last week that the luxury brand will continue to offer six-month trials of the satellite radio service with new vehicle purchases. This confirmation came after parent company Ford announced that it plans to cut SiriusXM trials down to three months.

The trial offered with new Lincoln vehicles is for six months of the SiriusXM All Access package, which includes top-tier must-haves like sports coverage, live weather and traffic, and Howard Stern. Not, like, actually Howard Stern; just his show, which, yes, still exists. SiriusXM All Access typically runs $21.99 a month or $263.88 per year, so having six months of that chucked in adds around $131.94 in value to your purchase. Plus, Howard Stern! He’s still a thing!

Try a TIDAL trial, too

Ford Authority also notes that Lincoln is still offering six-month trials of TIDAL on new vehicle purchases and will continue to do so through the end of the year. Lincoln announced its partnership with the streaming service last year and will honor trials for customers who register by Dec. 31, 2020.

To access your free TIDAL trial, you’ll need to have the streaming service’s app downloaded on your phone so that you can pair it via SYNC 3 AppLink. Using voice or touch controls, you can use TIDAL to stream and download some 60 million tracks and a quarter-million videos and enjoy the best audio quality available. Imagine how particularly banging that would be combined with the insane 28-speaker audio system offered in the Lincoln Aviator, pal.

Want free stuff for limited periods of time? Lincoln is bout it.

