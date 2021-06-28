No Comments

Zephyr Reflection Teases New Design of Lincoln EVs

The design of the Lincoln Zephyr Reflection hints at what’s to come with the brands new EVs

Photo: Lincoln

With Lincoln announcing plans to go all-electric by 2030, all eyes turn to the recently revealed Zephyr Reflection. Lincoln says that the preview car, which debuted in Shanghai back in April, “hints to the brand’s future design philosophy and signature features it will offer.” That template of things to come is the result of an international effort between teams based in China and the United States.

Lincoln Zephyr design a Transatlantic achievement

Lincoln’s California and China studios worked together remotely, overcoming the challenges presented by COVID-19 to create a show car that caters to China’s affluent young professionals. One of the teams’ biggest wins is the new take on the Lincoln signature grille and Lincoln Star, both of which tease what may adorn the face of the first Lincoln EV set to debut next year.

Leading the charge inside was interior lead designer Rocki Shi, a California-based native of China. Shi provided the team with the unique insights that come from being a part of the target demographic, resulting in a car that hits as close as possible to Lincoln’s ambition.

“Never in my career have we been in a position where the designer is the actual customer, but it actually made things much easier when trying their needs, wants, and what motivates them,” said Michael Thomson, interior design manager.

Thomson also notes that a prototypical Lincoln Zephyr driver would want technology and the opportunity to share experiences with passengers. As a result, he calls the Zephyr Reflection “more of a ‘we’ vehicle … than a ‘me’ vehicle” that expresses the idea of togetherness with its intimate, cozy interior.

Lincoln EVs could mirror Zephyr design details

The teaser for the new Lincoln EV shows similarities to the Zephyr Reflection’s grille design

Photo: Lincoln

These ideas were similar to the talking points Lincoln mentioned this month when it announced plans to launch four new EVs by 2030. Lincoln promises the next evolution of Quiet Flight DNA will include “a striking, modern aesthetic” outside and “a truly rejuvenating space for all, with clever storage solutions and minimalistic panels” inside. A feature Lincoln mentioned specifically is a large panorama vista roof.

Lincoln will offer a production version of the Zephyr Reflection in China, but that will almost certainly not make the leap to the United States. Lincoln will, however, reveal its first all-electric vehicle next year in step with its 100-year anniversary celebration.

