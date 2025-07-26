Long-Awaited Elon Musk Retro Diner Finally Opens in This State

Elon Musk’s new drive-in diner has finally opened its doors in Hollywood, blending mid-century American diner vibes with the latest tech—all in one cool package. The spot welcomed its first guests at 4:20 pm after years of building and permitting delays, and even held a special preview event for first responders (a nod to Musk’s community-first approach).

Location and design

You can find the diner at 7001 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038. Its eye-catching retro-futuristic style, designed by Tesla’s own Franz von Holzhausen, features sleek curved lines and metallic touches that seem to take a peek into yesterday’s idea of tomorrow. One of the highlights is the rooftop dining space that offers sweeping views right from the street. Step inside and you’ll see a curved counter lit up with neon, setting a vibe that’s equal parts nostalgic and modern.

Cool features and facilities

This spot is not just about great food—it’s a tech haven for Tesla fans. With 80 V4 chargers, this diner is one of the quickest charging spots around. Plus, there are 35 vehicle chargers conveniently located near two 45-foot drive-in movie screens. Tesla owners can grab their food via a special app while catching a movie from the comfort of their cars, making for a one-of-a-kind dining and cinema mashup.

Food highlights and exclusive merch

Headed by chef Eric Greenspan, who’s well-known for his work with ghost kitchens, the menu delivers classic fast-food treats like burgers, fries, chicken wings, hot dogs, and milkshakes. What makes it extra fun is that burgers come in Cybertruck-shaped containers, giving the meal a playful twist. For fans, there’s also a selection of exclusive merchandise and Tesla memorabilia. One standout piece is an Optimus robot action figure that even comes with a tiny container of fries—a quirky nod to Musk’s flair for innovation.

Key players and local connections

Along with chef Greenspan, restaurateur Bill Chait played a big part in making this venture a reality. First announced in 2022, this project also earned backing from influential figures like Margarita and Walter Manzke, co-owners of L.A.’s République. Their support emphasizes the diner’s promising role in enriching Los Angeles’ vibrant food scene.

Political flavors and media buzz

Musk isn’t just shaking up the tech and dining worlds—he’s also been in the news for launching his own political party with Andrew Yang, often honing in on government efficiency (a theme that pops up in his business ventures too). The diner’s journey to opening day has been closely followed by the media; channels like Forbes saw Forbes contributor Brooke Crothers capturing footage of a lively parking lot full of excited customers.

Open 24 hours a day, this spot makes it easy for locals and visitors alike to enjoy its blend of familiar American comfort food and a futuristic twist. Whether you’re in it for the classic eats or the high-tech experience, Musk’s latest creation invites everyone to step back in time while looking forward to what tomorrow might bring.