The Iconic 007’s Lotus Esprit Is Back With a Carbon-Fiber Makeover—And a Price That Matches Modern Power

The reimagined Lotus Esprit, known for its unique wedge-shaped profile, has long captured the imagination of car enthusiasts. From its role as a Bond car to its bold design, the Series 1 Esprit has become one of the most memorable sports cars of the 1970s.

Now, the UK-based startup Encor is giving the car a modern facelift, combining the classic looks of the original with the performance of later models. This ambitious project aims to bring the Esprit into the 21st century while maintaining its legendary status.

With this rework, Encor has made it clear that the goal is to blend the style of the 1970s with modern technology and performance. But this updated version comes with some caveats: not only does it carry a significant price tag, but it also requires buyers to provide their own donor cars.

A Carbon Body for a Modern Classic

Encor’s Series 1 Lotus Esprit pays tribute to the original design by recreating its signature wedge shape in lightweight carbon fiber, as reported by Supercar Blondie. This material offers not just aesthetic appeal but also enhanced performance, reducing weight and improving handling. The LED pop-up headlights are another modern touch, giving the car a more futuristic look while maintaining the spirit of the original.

But while the exterior screams vintage, the mechanics are anything but old-fashioned. Encor’s team has used the chassis, engine, and gearbox from the later Esprit V8 models, which were produced from 1996 until 2004.

This ensures that the restomod delivers modern driving performance, including a rebuilt and upgraded 3.5-liter twin-turbo V8 engine. Although the original Esprit’s 2.2-liter engine produced only 160 hp, the V8 offers a significant leap to 350 hp, enhancing both speed and drivability.

Encore Company Remasters the Lotus Esprit S1 – © Encor

A Revamped Cabin for Comfort and Technology

The interior of the Encor Series 1 also gets an overhaul, moving away from the minimalist, space-age cockpit of the original S1. Encor’s engineers have incorporated luxurious materials such as leather, Alcantara, and machined aluminum to create a more refined atmosphere.

The cockpit features modern conveniences, including Apple CarPlay, climate control, and 360-degree cameras, which are particularly useful for parking and tight maneuvering.

While the S1 Esprit’s interior was futuristic for the 1970s, Encor’s updates reflect today’s expectations for comfort and technology. These modifications are not just for looks; they aim to improve the car’s usability, making it more practical for everyday driving, without compromising the Esprit’s thrill factor.

© Encor

A High Price for an Exclusive Ride

The price tag of £430,000 ($579,000) for the Encor Series 1 might turn heads, but it reflects the exclusivity and craftsmanship involved. This isn’t just a matter of cosmetic updates; it’s a full transformation of a classic car, combining modern performance, advanced technology, and custom materials. Encor will only produce 50 units, making this a rare and highly sought-after collector’s item.

But there’s a catch: buyers must provide their own donor car. This means those without an original Esprit need to find and purchase one before sending it to Encor for the conversion. With the cost of the donor car added on top of the restomod price, the total cost could rise significantly.

Restomods Continue to Gain Popularity

Restomods have seen a surge in popularity in recent years, with enthusiasts increasingly looking for ways to update classic cars with modern technology and performance. The idea is to retain the aesthetic and spirit of the original vehicle while enhancing it to meet contemporary standards. Other high-profile restomods include the Porsche 911, Maserati Shamal, and even Jason Momoa’s reworked 1929 Rolls-Royce.