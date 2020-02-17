No Comments

Lull Your Kids to Sleep with Nissan Dream Drive

Photo: Nissan

Most drivers and passengers enjoy the quiet ride that the Nissan LEAF provides — however, many parents rely upon the calming white noise of an internal combustion engine to help their children fall asleep. That’s why Nissan has dropped a five-track EP to help kids nod off.

Give Your Kids a Greener Future: Save money and reduce pollution with a Nissan EV

A zero-emission “dream drive”

According to a survey by Nissan, about 51 percent of parents in the UK use car rides to help their babies and toddlers fall asleep. These drives, which Nissan adorably calls “dream drives,” are so effective due to the hypnotic hum of a combustion engine — not the motion of the car, as previously believed.

The study revealed that about two-thirds of parents go on a weekly dream drive, with the average trip lasting 20-25 minutes. While soothing to children, these trips come at a cost — to both drivers and the environment. Nissan estimates that dream-driving parents collectively spend about 33.5 million euros on extra fuel every year. To top it off, each dream-driving family produces an estimated 70 kilograms of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

Since electric cars don’t produce this calming, gas-powered hum, Nissan sought to develop an eco-friendly way for parents to take their little ones on a dream drive.

A greener lullaby

Photo: Nissan

Nissan teamed up with Sound Designer and Sleep Coach Tom Middleton to develop the Nissan LEAF “Dream Drive,” which the automaker bills as “the world’s first zero-emission lullaby.” It consists of five three-minute tracks that capture the sound you’d hear on a typical drive, such as the whirring of an air conditioner, the clicking of a turn signal, the jingling of keys and the muffled sound of butts hitting the seats. Relaxing, right?

These sounds were recorded using sounds from a Nissan LEAF and a Nissan Qashqai, which is known as the Nissan Rogue Sport in the United States.

Family Fun: Great places to visit in Miami, Florida

Sound engineers refined the recordings to identify and emphasize the most sleep-inducing frequencies. Once optimized, the sound engineers wove the recordings into a series of soundscapes. With Nissan’s new album, parents won’t even have to start their engines to send their kids on a dreamy journey.

Want to get your kids (or yourself) a little shut-eye? You can stream the Dream Drive album via Apple Music, SoundCloud, Spotify, Deezer, and YouTube.