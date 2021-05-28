No Comments

Jeep Magneto Previews the Electric Wrangler You Know is Coming

Photo: Stellantis

In case you didn’t think Jeep was seriously considering going all-electric with the Wrangler, please direct your attention to the Jeep Magneto. The battery-electric vehicle concept, which debuted earlier this year, makes a strong case that an electric Jeep Wrangler is probably closer than you’d think.

Revealed back in March during the Easter Jeep Safari, the Jeep Magento is unmistakably a Wrangler at heart. Using a 2020 Wrangler Rubicon two-door as the jumping-off point, the Magneto swaps in a custom axial flux electric motor paired to a six-speed manual transmission. The resulting power is pretty incredible —285 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of near-instant torque, putting it on par with a Pentastar V6.

In addition to giving the Jeep Wrangler Magneto a 6.8-second 0-60, this mighty zero-emissions powertrain helps make the electric Jeep an off-road dynamo. The important components are all housed in a waterproofed space to ensure up to 30 inches of water-fording abilities, and features like 35-inch mud-terrain tires and a Jeep Performance Parts 2-inch lift certainly help ensure it lives up to what you’d expect from a Wrangler.

Wrangler EV would join 4xe plug-in hybrid

The Wrangler Rubicon 4xe shows that Jeep ain’t playing around

Photo: Stellantis

While the Magneto is a mere concept, it’s not far-fetched to think it lays some foundation for an eventual production Wrangler EV. Jeep has already thrown in on electrifying its most recognizable vehicle in the form of the award-winning Wrangler 4xe. The plug-in hybrid delivers 375 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque as well as impressive off-road prowess, showing that Jeep has no plans to compromise as it moves toward a lineup that focuses more on sustainability.

As for when a production Jeep Wrangler EV could arrive? Rumor has it that we may see it by early 2022, if not possibly before the end of the year. How’s that for electrifying?

