Maserati Announces Electrification Program and New SUV

Photo: Maserati

Maserati has announced that all of its new models will be entirely developed, engineered and built in Italy, with each model offered with an electrified powertrain.

The Maserati electrification program is starting this year with the new Maserati Ghibli, which wil3l be the first hybrid car it builds.

This will be followed by the new Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio, which will launch in 2021 as the first-ever Maserati cars to be 100-percent electric.

These two vehicles will be produced at the Mirafiori plant, in which the company has invested 800 million Euros. Mirafiori will have a large portion of its capacity dedicated to building electrified vehicles for Maserati, though the Italian carmaker says that its heart is “still in Modena.”

Modena, home of Maserati headquarters, is where all of its cars are developed and tested. But though it has produced Maserati vehicles for over 80 years, Maserati is now calling it “new” following a major modernization project intended to pave the way for a new flagship car.

“In 2020, the first of the new Modena-built Maserati models will be the super sports car, brimming with technology and evoking the Brand’s traditional values,” Maserati said in a press release.

In the past few months, Maserati has been making a lot of noise about its new super sports car, which seems likely to be offered in both electrified and non-electrified variants.

In addition to the electrification program, Maserati also announced a new SUV, though it won’t be built in Modena but rather at Cassino, where the automaker has invested an additional 800 million Euros. This new vehicle is intended, “thanks to its innovative technologies,” to play a leading role for the brand, and is intended to go into production in 2021.

Maserati closed off by saying that “the music is changing” and bidding us to wait for its big May reveal, when it will finally unveil the curtain on its super sports car.