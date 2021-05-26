No Comments

Maserati Ghibli Hybrid Love Audacious is Inspired by Streetwear

Photo: Maserati

Maserati has unveiled an ultra-limited Ghibli Hybrid model called Love Audacious, built in partnership with Chinese streetwear fashion brand CANOTWAIT_.

The car is about as bespoke as they come and shows off the capabilities of the automaker’s new Fuoriserie customization program, which Maserati says can be used to personalize one of their cars to match your unique personality.

“Maserati Fuoriserie program aims to be the blank sheet of paper on which customers can write their own stories, the means of setting free their creativity, and the Ghibli Hybrid Love Audacious is an evident example,” Maserati says.

The Maserati Ghibli Hybrid Love Audacious is certainly unique. It’s one of only eight models, all of which will be sold in China, and was designed by William Chan, the actor and singer who founded CANOTWAIT_.

Photo: Maserati

Photo: Maserati

Photo: Maserati

Photo: Maserati

Its most prominent feature is the color purple, selected in part because of its association with luxury but also because it happens to be Chan’s favorite color (perhaps for the same reason?) The color is officially dubbed “Digital Aurora” and features relaxing bluish hints. Maserati also used an experimental pink glass flakes pigment to give it that digital effect.

Other unique details included 20-inch wheels painted in Dark Miron (one of the items in the Fuoriserie catalog) as well as unique badges located on the center console and above the air vents.

Maserati has launched a few special edition Ghibli models this year, and though this one doesn’t look quite as fun to drive as the Maserati F Tributo, that coat of paint alone gives it wonderful emotional appeal.