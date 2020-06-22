No Comments

Maserati Ghibli Hybrid to Debut July 15

Photo: Maserati

Mark your calendars, folks: the new Maserati Ghibli is coming. It will make its global debut online — thanks, COVID-19 — on July 15, and while Maserati has kept a tight lid on most of the details, we do know a few juicy ones.

To begin, the upcoming Ghibli will be a hybrid — the first hybrid Maserati ever makes. “The natural world is full of moments where a single spark evolves into something new,” said Maserati in a statement, “An instant where hybridization acts as the catalyst for change, and divergent elements clash and combine; meet and mix; encounter and evolve; giving rise to something better than before.”

The Maserati Ghibli Hybrid will thus be the car that ushers in a new era for the Italian luxury automaker. Originally intended to be shown at the 2020 Beijing Auto Show in April before the coronavirus pandemic threw everyone’s plans in the mixer, the Ghibli Hybrid will also come with a number of updates applied across the model range.

It will have a larger infotainment display, a fully digital instrument cluster, and restyled front and rear fascia. Earlier this year, a prototype was spied with a 330-horsepower, 2.0-liter engine under the hood, which is smaller than the twin-turbo, 345-hp V6 in the current Ghibli. That could be just the engine that gets paired with the electric motor — or several electric motors — comprising Maserati’s new hybrid powertrain.

After the Ghibli Hybrid, a slew of new electrified Maserati models will follow. The MC20, intended to be the brand’s new halo sports car, will launch in September. Then, we’ll get the next-generation GranTurismo and GranCabriolet, both also expected to arrive with some form of electrification. Hybrid variants of the Levante and Quattroporte are on the way too, along with a brand-new compact SUV that will slot below the Levante.