No Comments

Maserati Launches New Ghibli Hybrid

Photo: Maserati

The Maserati Ghibli Hybrid is officially the company’s first electrified model, combining a turbocharged engine with a mild-hybrid system. That’s not exactly a paradigm shift as far as electrified cars go, but the Ghibli Hybrid is only a taste of what’s to come for the brand.

The new Ghibli Hybrid produces 325 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque, accelerates from 0-100 kph in 5.7 seconds, and has a 158-mph top speed. It replaces the outgoing diesel model while being about 176 pounds lighter despite the addition of regenerative braking technology and a battery mounted at the rear of the car.

Weight, as it turns out, was one of the reasons Maserati decided against a plug-in hybrid despite its pursuit of electrification solutions. “We thought about a plug-in option for the Ghibli, but when you put a lot of batteries — and a lot of other stuff — into the car, it adds weight and it’s going to jeopardize the performance and the fun-to-drive quotient that is key for Maserati,” said Francesco Tonon, Maserati’s head of global product planning and marketing.

“I’m not saying this to diminish the good points of the plug-in hybrid technology,” he added, “but it’s not the best solution here.”

Photo: Maserati

The Ghibli Hybrid also introduces a new design element that will carry over to other Maserati models: a light-blue color that denotes hybrid technology. On this particular car, it’s found on the trident logo, rear pillars, brakes, and side air ducts. Hybrid models also get a slimmer front grille.

Inside, the new Ghibli Hybrid boasts the same light blue embroidered in its seats, and a new 10-inch touch-screen display running a new Maserati Intelligent Assistant multimedia system. It features new graphics and a more user-friendly interface. And of course, it will be compatible with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa.

While the Ghibli will also be offered as a non-hybrid model, Maserati is on a mission to revamp its lineup with hybridization and electrification. The MC20 mid-engine sports car will come next, followed by an electric GranTurismo and GranCabrio.

But there’s a catch. Remember that bit about the Ghibli Hybrid replacing the diesel? You may remember that the diesel wasn’t offered in the United States — and neither will the Ghibli Hybrid. Still, given that Maserati is putting so much focus on electrified models, that’s unlikely to remain the case for long.

Photo: Maserati

Photo: Maserati

Photo: Maserati

Photo: Maserati

Photo: Maserati

Photo: Maserati



Photo: Maserati

Photo: Maserati

Photo: Maserati

Photo: Maserati

Photo: Maserati

Photo: Maserati

Photo: Maserati