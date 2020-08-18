Maserati Launches New Ghibli Hybrid
The Maserati Ghibli Hybrid is officially the company’s first electrified model, combining a turbocharged engine with a mild-hybrid system. That’s not exactly a paradigm shift as far as electrified cars go, but the Ghibli Hybrid is only a taste of what’s to come for the brand.
The new Ghibli Hybrid produces 325 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque, accelerates from 0-100 kph in 5.7 seconds, and has a 158-mph top speed. It replaces the outgoing diesel model while being about 176 pounds lighter despite the addition of regenerative braking technology and a battery mounted at the rear of the car.
Weight, as it turns out, was one of the reasons Maserati decided against a plug-in hybrid despite its pursuit of electrification solutions. “We thought about a plug-in option for the Ghibli, but when you put a lot of batteries — and a lot of other stuff — into the car, it adds weight and it’s going to jeopardize the performance and the fun-to-drive quotient that is key for Maserati,” said Francesco Tonon, Maserati’s head of global product planning and marketing.
“I’m not saying this to diminish the good points of the plug-in hybrid technology,” he added, “but it’s not the best solution here.”
Since 1966: Check out the history of the Ghibli
The Ghibli Hybrid also introduces a new design element that will carry over to other Maserati models: a light-blue color that denotes hybrid technology. On this particular car, it’s found on the trident logo, rear pillars, brakes, and side air ducts. Hybrid models also get a slimmer front grille.
Inside, the new Ghibli Hybrid boasts the same light blue embroidered in its seats, and a new 10-inch touch-screen display running a new Maserati Intelligent Assistant multimedia system. It features new graphics and a more user-friendly interface. And of course, it will be compatible with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa.
While the Ghibli will also be offered as a non-hybrid model, Maserati is on a mission to revamp its lineup with hybridization and electrification. The MC20 mid-engine sports car will come next, followed by an electric GranTurismo and GranCabrio.
But there’s a catch. Remember that bit about the Ghibli Hybrid replacing the diesel? You may remember that the diesel wasn’t offered in the United States — and neither will the Ghibli Hybrid. Still, given that Maserati is putting so much focus on electrified models, that’s unlikely to remain the case for long.
Head To Head: How the Ghibli compares to the Mercedes-Benz CLS Coupe
Kurt Verlin was born in France and lives in the United States. Throughout his life he was always told French was the language of romance, but it was English he fell in love with. He likes cats, music, cars, 30 Rock, Formula 1, and pretending to be a race car driver in simulators; but most of all, he just likes to write about it all. See more articles by Kurt.