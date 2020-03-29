No Comments

Maserati MC20 is the Company’s Next Super Sports Car

Photo: Maserati

After months of teasing, Maserati has finally revealed the name of its next super sports car: the Maserati MC20.

Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait longer than originally planned to see the full reveal of the highly anticipated car, as Maserati’s brand relaunch event — dubbed “MMXX: The Way Forward” and initially scheduled to be held in May 2020 — has been postponed to September.

This is almost certainly because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but amusingly, Maserati left itself open to other interpretations, as its press release only says “in light of the current situation” as means of explanation. Needless to say, we all know what it means.

“Maserati has 100 percent Italian DNA, and is in continuous movement, pushed by the audacity to never give up even in the toughest times,” the automaker added. “So the House of the Trident looks to the future, and has now chosen September 2020 for its restart, when it will take to the world stage for the future of mobility.”

Photo: Maserati

Photo: Maserati

Photo: Maserati

But the “House of the Trident” hasn’t just given us the name of its new super sports car. It’s also revealed the first full prototype in a set of artsy spy shots that don’t quite reveal what it looks like — only enough to confirm it is no longer merely a test mule.

The Maserati MC20 is now just about finished, and before its launch ceremony was postponed, Maserati said it would use the remaining time to test the car on the road and at the track, in various conditions of use, to determine how to set up the MC20 in its final form.

Now the company has even more time to do so, and we don’t imagine a quarantine should hinder a test driver from putting a car through its paces. As such, we expect the MC20 may have an even better launch in September than it would have had in May. That’s the silver lining we choose to see in these unfortunate times, anyway.