Maserati MC20 Parks on the Pebble Beach Concept Lawn

Photo: Maserati

The Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in Northern California is widely considered one of the most prestigious events during Monterey Car Week, and all eyes were on the Maserati MC20, the automaker’s upcoming new super sports car.

Making its appearance on the Pebble Beach Concept Lawn, the MC20 puts its best foot forward for the VIP spectators. The car marks a new era for the brand in many ways: it signifies an evolution in visual design, a new chapter in performance, and a return to motorsports.

In recent years, Maserati has largely coasted by, propped up by successes of the past. As competitors evolved and new exotic brands emerged, Maserati has rested on its laurels, doing little more than making SUVS and stuffing the same Ferrari V8 engine in its existing products.

The MC20, however, is a breath of fresh air that shows the brand’s desire to finally move forward. It’s the first Maserati with a carbon fiber monocoque and features a genuinely interesting, 630-horsepower engine that borrows from F1 technology. For the first time in over 20 years, Maserati will be making its own engines again.

The Italian automaker says the MC20 will accelerate from 0-62 mph in 2.88s seconds and reach a top speed of 203 mph. Those are good figures, but for a car expected to fetch nearly a quarter of a million dollars, Maserati executives should be worried its new supercar is arriving a little too late, as the present and future of high-performance exotics is all about electrification.

Photo: Maserati

The new Tesla Model S Plaid, which starts at about $130,000, already makes the MC20’s on-paper performance seem a little passé before the car has even hit the drag strip. That said, there’s no doubt the lightweight, mid-engine, two-seater Maserati will be far more delightful to actually drive. And that’s not to mention its curb appeal.

What’s more, Maserati does plan to make electrified versions of the MC20, including an all-electric one. In all likelihood, it will be that car that represents the automaker’s new future rather than the model that parked on the Pebble Beach lawn.

Lastly, there are now more cars than ever being made for customers rich enough to afford an MC20. In the past, simply making a next-gen supercar was sufficient to put you on the map and generate brand excitement. Nowadays, next-gen supercars are a dime a dozen. If Maserati wants to remain relevant, the MC20 needs to be more than just worth the $210,000 price tag — it needs to be better than the countless cars in that segment. Whether the MC20 fits the bill remains to be seen, but it won’t be long before we find out.