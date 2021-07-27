No Comments

Maserati Reworks Trim Levels for Ghibli, Quattroporte, and Levante

Photo: Maserati

The 2022 Maserati Ghibli, Quattroporte, and Levante are each getting their trim levels reworked for the new model year, available to order immediately. Now, all three models will be available in GT, Modena, or Trofeo trim.

Maserati calls them “new” trims, but it would be more accurate to say the three models are getting a trim restructure. Formerly, the Ghibli, Quattroporte, and Levante all used the same nomenclature. There was a base model, an S model, an S Q4, and a Trofeo model. In the case of the Levante, there was also the GTS.

Photo: Maserati

The three cars already shared many parts including powertrains, and the new structure is just another step toward homogenization. In GT trim, all three models will be equipped with the same twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine developing 345 horsepower. It was previously offered in the Ghibli and Levante and now finds its way under the hood of the Quattroporte.

The Modena trim — named after the Italian city that is home to Maserati, Ferrari, Lamborghini, and Pagani — is a sportier variant that tunes the aforementioned V6 up to 424 horsepower. It’s essentially what the previous “S” trim level used to do. On the Levante, you can get a Modena S model that substitutes the engine for a 550-horsepower V8—equivalent to the former Levante GTS.

Photo: Maserati

Finally, the Trofeo model—which is not actually new, as it was rolled out to the Ghibli and Quattroporte for 2021 and has been around since 2018 for the Levante — uses a Ferrari-built twin-turbo V8 engine to crank out 580 horsepower. It also comes with a bunch of carbon fiber trim.

Wheel sizes are 19 inches on GT models, 20 inches on Modena models, and 21 inches on Trofeo models, though the Levante’s wheels are one inch larger on the GT and Trofeo. All the models also get new badging, including revised Maserati logos, more in line with those debuted on the all-new MC20 supercar.

All in all, the so-called “new” trim levels are not much more than a rebranding exercise; but given that the whole point of the MC20 is to mark the start of a new era for Maserati as a brand, the timing does seem right to do this kind of thing.