Maserati Teases Grecale SUV

Photo: Maserati

Maserati has released a teaser for a future SUV and revealed it will be called the Grecale. So far, not much is known about the upcoming vehicle other that it will be built at Cassino, an FCA-owned assembly plant in central Italy.

Maserati is investing 800€ million in a new production line there in preparation for the Grecale, where it will be built alongside another FCA luxury SUV, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio. As they look to be similarly sized, we expect the Grecale may share parts with the Stelvio.

Pre-production models should start rolling off the assembly line in early 2021 with a variety of propulsion systems, including gas-only, hybrid, and all-electric powertrains.

The Grecale is part of Maserati’s plan to launch 10 new or heavily revised models by 2023. It will slot below the midsize Levante and, like many Maserati cars throughout history, it continues the brand’s habit of naming cars after famous winds.

The practice began in 1963 with the Mistral, a beautiful and iconic two-seater fastback. Afterward came the Ghibli, Bora, Khamsin, Karif, Shamal, and more recently the Levante, launched in 2016 as the brand’s first SUV. The Grecale joins that lineup, so named after the northeastern Mediterranean wind. (The Levante is its eastern wind, while the Mistral is its northwestern wind).

Though Maserati has not released any specifications for the Grecale, we can still guess quite a bit. Like all other modern Maserati vehicles, it will likely feature an affluent aesthetic with upscale amenities and high-end materials. We expect an advanced infotainment system with large displays, wireless connectivity features, and a premium audio system.

Maserati hasn’t said when we should expect further announcements about the Grecale, but given that pre-production models will start rolling out in spring of next year, the wait should not be a long one.