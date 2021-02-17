No Comments

Maserati Trofeo Collection Expands to Include Ghibli and Quattroporte

Photo: Maserati

Maserati introduced its lineup of 2021 model year vehicles at a special event at Willow Springs Raceway, one of California’s most famous circuits affectionately known as Big Willow.

The Italian luxury automaker revealed the latest Levante, Ghibli, and Quattroporte, all of which have been restyled to have a more unified look across the range. Changes include a new front grille and boomerang-shaped rear light clusters derived from the Maserati 3200 GT.

For 2021, Maserati has also given its multimedia system — Maserati Intelligent Assistant — a major update. Running on Android, the system features a completely new user experience with loads of customization options and compatibility with Amazon Alexa or Google Assist.

Maserati Trofeo Collection

Photo: Maserati

Photo: Maserati

Photo: Maserati

Of particular note is Maserati’s decision to expand the Trofeo Collection, its range of overly powerful, top-of-the-line models, to now also include the Ghibli and Quattroporte. In other words, these already high-performing cars are now available with the same 580-horsepower V8 engine already offered in the Levante, making both sedans the fastest that Maserati has ever made, each sharing a top speed of 203 mph.

Both the Ghibli Trofeo and Quattroporte Trofeo models come with a launch control system, no-holds-barred “Corsa” driving mode, and advanced vehicle control system that enhances cornering performance and stability.

Only an appetizer

Photo: Maserati

Photo: Maserati

Photo: Maserati

Photo: Maserati

As awesome as the 2021 Maserati lineup looks, it’s just a taste of what’s to come. Along with the Ghibli, Quattroporte, and Levante, Maserati also brought a prototype of the upcoming 2022 MC20 to Big Willow. Featuring a brand-new Nettuno engine with tech derived straight from Formula 1, the MC20 cranks out 621 horsepower and 538 lb-ft of torque and is expected to set a new bar for Maserati vehicle performance.

Maserati says the MC20 will begin arriving North America this fall. As a precursor for a new generation of exciting Maserati vehicles, we expect it will put the presently unveiled Maserati Trofeo Collection firmly in the past.