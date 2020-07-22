No Comments

Maserati Unveils Nettuno Engine

Photo: Maserati

Since 2002, every new Maserati has had Ferrari-built engine under its hood. That’s about to change. This July, Maserati unveiled Nettuno, a brand-new engine developed entirely by the company at its Modena plant.

The engine is a 3.6-liter twin-turbocharged V6 rated at 621 horsepower and 538 pound-feet of torque. Max horsepower is achieved at 7,500 rpm while max torque kicks in at just 3,000 rpm. It has an 11:1 compression ratio, an 82 mm stroke, and an 88 mm bore.

More notably, Maserati says that the “soul” of its engine is a pre-chamber combustion system derived straight from Formula 1. The system allows the combustion process to begin in a small chamber separate from the main combustion chamber.

The system isn’t always active, though. Depending on the fuel supply pressure, the injection system becomes either direct or indirect. The Nettuno engine features a twin-spark system, including traditional and lateral sparkplugs, which can ensure constant combustion whether or not the pre-chamber is asked to kick in.

This allows the V6 to perform at its top capacity when necessary, and to reduce emissions, improve fuel economy, and lower noise when driving normally.

The first car to use the Maserati Nettuno engine will be the MC20, Maserati’s latest project. Intended to revitalize the brand as its new halo “super sports car,” the MC20 will make its world premiere in September.

During the MC20’s launch, other new models will also be revealed in tandem with “innovative propulsion systems” and “ambitious programs.” Clearly, Maserati has a lot planned for the future, and right now, it all hinges upon the success of the MC20 and its Nettuno engine.