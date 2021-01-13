No Comments

Mazda Achieves Year over Year Sales Increase Despite Pandemic

Photo: Mazda

We all know that 2020 wasn’t the best year for the auto industry — or much of anything else, really. Despite that, Mazda North American Operations managed to achieve a year-over-year sales increase, and better December sales figures compared to 2019. Here’s what else the automaker achieved.

A surprisingly strong year for Mazda

Photo: Mazda

The Mazda crossover lineup did quite well this year, totaling 220,457 units sold. That’s 11 percent more vehicles moved, compared to 2019. The automaker even managed to finish strong, with December 2020 sales figures reaching 25,671 — which is 20.8 percent more than were sold in December 2019.

In terms of individual models, the December 2020 was the best month in the CX-5’s history. It managed to sell 17,954 units, which is a 14.1 percent boost compared to the prior December. The CX-9 saw a smaller boost in 2020, with 27, 638 sales, constituting a 2.9 percent increase. But the real star of December was the Mazda CX-30. With 4,408 models, December was its best month ever. And for the year of 2020, 38,064 models went home with drivers.

While the Miata has less of a broad audience than the brand’s crossovers, it still managed strong sales. With 8,807 models sold, the Miata saw a year-over-year increase of 13.6 percent. And in December, Mazda sold 694 Miatas — an increase of 58.1 percent.

On top of all that, CPO sales were up 8.4 percent year-over-year, and 23.9 percent over December 2019.

“Overall, our sales improved in 2020, which is remarkable when you consider the events of the year,” Mazda North America President Jeff Guyton stated in a press release. “This isn’t the year anyone expected, and Mazda’s approach to 2020 was informed by 100 years of operations and always finding innovative ways to brighten people’s lives. Our dynamic product lineup, purposeful community programs, enhanced dealership experience, and new financial partner have led to our success.”

Other milestones in 2020

Photo: Mazda

In addition to strong sales, 2020 was a landmark year for Mazda. The brand celebrated its 100th anniversary with the Mazda MX-5 Miata 100th Anniversary Special Edition — and gave thanks to good Samaritans with the Mazda Heroes program. On top of that, the Mazda3 won the title of World Car Design of the Year, while other models racked up Red Dot Design Awards.

To see where Mazda is headed in the new year, stay tuned to The News Wheel.