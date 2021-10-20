No Comments

Mazda Announces 3 New SUVs for the US by 2023

Photo: Mazda

Mazda recently revealed plans to expand its product portfolio to include three new SUVs, the CX-50, CX-70, and CX-90 for the United States market, along with the CX-60 and CX-80 for international buyers. Here’s what the automaker has revealed so far.

Meet the new SUVs

The CX-50 is planned to become a core part of the future Mazda lineup. It’ll share a platform with the Mazda3 and Mazda CX-30. Keeping with the spirit of the brand’s recent switch to standard all-wheel drive, you can expect the CX-50 to boast enhanced all-wheel-drive capability to help drivers handle slippery roads and rough terrain. This model is also notable for being the closest on the horizon — it’s slated to begin production in January of 2022 at the automaker’s Huntsville, Alabama plant. And just in case you’re wondering, it won’t replace the consistently popular Mazda CX-5. Instead, updates and innovations introduced on the CX-50 will trickle down to the CX-5’s eventual list of updates.

The CX-70 and CX-90 will both ride on a brand-new large vehicle platform. This platform will support both plug-in hybrid powertrains and traditional inline-six engines. Size and passenger capacity will be the main distinction between the two models. The CX-70 will offer two rows of seating, while the CX-90 will replace the CX-9 as the brand’s flagship three-row SUV.

Models coming to other markets

International markets will be getting the Mazda CX-60 and the Mazda CX-80. These models parallel the CX-50 and CX-80, respectively. However, they’re a little narrower, since the streets of Japan and Europe tend to be a bit tighter than American roads. And since these markets are more amenable to electrified vehicles, they’ll primarily be marketed as hybrids and plug-in hybrids.

Although no images of these new models have been revealed yet, you can expect all of them to boast the sporty good looks that Mazda models are known for. Furthermore, pricing details won’t be announced until we’re closer to the release date.