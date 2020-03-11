No Comments

Mazda Enjoys Strong February Sales

Photo: Mazda

During the month of February 2020, Mazda reported strong sales — particularly when compared to February of 2019. Here’s an in-depth look at the automaker’s sales report.

It’s Always a Great Time to Buy a Mazda: Shop for the Mazda CX-5

Strong sales

Photo: Mazda

Mazda moved 28,385 vehicles in February of 2020 — that’s a 19 percent increase compared to last year. When we look at year-to-date sales, we see that Mazda has sold 52,006 models, showing an 18.5 percent increase.

The Mazda CX-9 and CX-5 both enjoyed their strongest February of sales ever. Compared to last year, the CX-9 sold 2,926 vehicles, which translates to a 20.8 percent jump in sales, while the CX-5 moved 14,462 vehicles, which equates to an 8.1 percent increase.

Year to date, the Mazda CX-5 has seen a 13.9 percent jump in sales, thanks to 27,370 vehicles sold. Similarly, the CX-9 managed to move 5,478 models, which gave it a 27.9 percent boost over last year’s sales.

Photo: Mazda

The new Mazda CX-30 has proven to be a smash hit — it sold 3,754 models in February alone. Since this model launched in November of 2019, it’s sold 6,122 vehicles.

February sales of the Miata have jumped by 77 percent, while its year-to-date figures have climbed by 49.8 percent.

Certified Pre-Owned Mazda models have also been strong sellers throughout February. The automaker managed to move 5,453 vehicles in February, which is 23.6 percent more than it sold in February of 2019. Year to date, the CPO program sold 21.8 percent more vehicles than last year, thanks to 10,118 models sold.

Why was February 2020 such a strong sales month compared to the February of 2019? Well, February 2020 had 26 selling days, compared to 24 selling days in February 2019. However, February 2020 was still a stronger month, overall, as shown by its 9.8-percent higher Daily Selling Rate.

Learn More About the Latest Model: All about the Mazda CX-30

Did you take home one of those 28,385 vehicles that Mazda sold in February? If so, what do think of your new ride? Let us know in the comments below!