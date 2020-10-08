No Comments

Mazda Honors Community Heroes with a Chance to Win a Miata

Photo: Mazda

Since the early days of the pandemic, Mazda has made an effort to support essential workers with the Essential Car Care Program. Now, the automaker is shining a spotlight on a different segment of the population with a special promotion. Through the Mazda Heroes program, 50 lucky hometown heroes will drive away with a 100th Anniversary Special Edition Mazda MX-5 Miata.

Special-edition Miatas for extraordinary people

Photo: Mazda

During this international crisis, countless everyday people have found creative ways to serve their communities. From people who’ve sewn masks to friendly folks who’ve delivered groceries to their vulnerable neighbors, Mazda wants to do something to honor these everyday heroes.

That’s where the Mazda Heroes program comes in. Mazda North America is accepting nominations for local people who’ve demonstrated kindness, compassion, and community spirit during these trying times. The automaker will select 50 winners, who will each be awarded with a 100th Anniversary Special Edition Mazda MX-5 Miata and a check for $12,997 to help with taxes, registration, and other associated fees that come with winning a brand-new roadster. Props to Mazda for throwing this in so the lucky heroes aren’t saddled with a white elephant — or rather, a Snowflake White Pearl Mica elephant.



Mazda North America President Jeff Guyton explained that the Mazda Heroes program was inspired by the previous Essential Car Care Program, which ran from April through June. He hopes the Miata giveaway will lift spirits during a time when good news seems scarce.

Rules and regulations

Photo: Mazda



Do you know a local hero who deserves a shiny new Miata? You can share their story and nominate them at Mazda Heroes page.

To complete your nomination, you have to create a video that’s no longer and 60 seconds, with no background music. Upload it to YouTube, and make sure it’s set to Unlisted or Public. You’ll submit a link to your video along with your nomination. You can only nominate one person — if you nominate multiple people, all of your nominations will be tossed.

You can submit nominations until Oct. 25. Winners will be announced starting on Dec. 2.