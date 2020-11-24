No Comments

Mazda Investor Presentation Indicates New Powertrains

Photo: Mazda

A recent Mazda investor presentation revealed some interesting new details about the company’s near future. It’s no secret that Mazda has been steadily climbing towards positioning itself as a premium brand. Part of that strategy will include beefing up the brand’s selection of powertrains. Here’s a look at what Mazda might have in store for us.

Mazda Goes Green: See how Mazda protects the habitat of the pygmy sunfish

Promising powertrains

Photo: Mazda

If you’re familiar with the Mazda lineup, you know that the brand’s offerings boast inline-four engines. Going forward, Mazda wants to mix that up by adding an inline-six and a hybrid option.

The inline-six mill would have gas, diesel, and SkyActiv-X variants. Plans for hybrid powertrains include a 48-volt mild hybrid system and a plug-in hybrid, created in collaboration with Toyota. The hybrid powertrains would be accompanied by a rotary range extender, as the automaker has previously discussed.

Mazda also wants to open up more possibilities for different designs. Save for the Miata, the Mazda lineup’s architecture is designed to accommodate transversely mounted engines. To help broaden the brand’s horizons for future vehicles, Mazda is looking to create some architecture that works with longitudinal arrangements.

Other plans for the future

Photo: Mazda

As Mazda moves forwards, the brand wants to go green and create a stronger presence as a corporate citizen of the United States. For instance, Mazda would like to open over 300 new-generation Mazda stores, as well as break ground on a new U.S.-based plant within the next few years. The new plant will be used to produce hybrid SUVs. The new hybrids won’t just be for the United States marker — Mazda intends to release hybrid models in China, and sell a Toyota Yaris-based model in Europe.

The company’s eco-friendly efforts won’t stop there. From 2022 onwards, Mazda wants to invest in reducing the carbon output from its plants, with the eventual goal of reducing the plants’ carbon footprint to zero. On top of that, Mazda wants to improve its workplace environment and find ways to optimize or automate skills that would require the skills of a Takumi craftsperson.

Take Care of Your Mazda: Take advantage Mazda Digital Services

For the latest updates on Mazda, check back with The News Wheel.