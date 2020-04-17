No Comments

Mazda Launches Free Essential Car Care Program for Healthcare Workers — Including Non-Mazda Owners

Photo: Mazda

Mazda has launched a new Essential Car Care program intended to provide support to healthcare workers in the United States.

Starting April 16, participating Mazda dealers are offering free standard oil changes and enhanced car cleaning services to healthcare workers — even those who do not own a Mazda vehicle. The program is available for “most makes and models from other manufacturers,” Mazda says, though it excludes exotic vehicles, classic cars, and off-roaders.

Developed in partnership with its dealer network, the Japanese automaker is investing a minimum of $5 million in the initiative. It says it was inspired by Mazda dealers who had implemented similar, local programs for healthcare workers.

“Mazda dealers prioritize giving back to the communities in which they operate,” said Jim McDonald, chairman of the Mazda National Dealer Advisory Council. “In this challenging time, we want to do what we can to support our local healthcare workers. We deeply appreciate all they have done and will continue to do in the fight against COVID-19.”

To ensure the safety of dealership employees and program participants, Mazda says dealers participating in the Essential Car Care program have committed to enhanced vehicle cleaning of high-touch interior and exterior surfaces using EPA- and Mazda-approved cleaners.

The automaker is also encouraging its dealers to continue following the health and safety recommendations from the CDC as well as from local public health and government officials.

“Supporting the communities where we live and work is rooted deeply in Mazda’s 100-year history. We are honored to give back to those dedicated to saving lives during this pandemic,” said Jeff Guyton, president of Mazda North American Operations. “We understand the important role vehicles play in people’s lives, and by partnering with our dealer network, we hope to make a meaningful impact in communities around the country.”

If you are a healthcare worker interested in a free oil change or car cleaning, you must show proof of employment in the form of a valid ID or pay stub. You can find more details about the Essential Car Care program here (.pdf file download).