No Comments

Mazda MX-30 and CX-30 Pass the Moose Test

Light plays off the S-curve of the Mazda CX-30 in unique ways

Photo: Mazda

Mazda has been earning high marks on safety ratings for its vehicles. Recently, the Mazda MX-30 and CX-30 were put to the test by European safety evaluators, and they even conquered the dreaded moose test. Here’s a look at how these two models fared.

A Smart, Safe SUV: What’s new on the 2021 Mazda CX-30

Surviving the Moose Test

Passing the moose test is all about maneuverability. In order to make the grade, a vehicle needs to evade cones, which serve as a placeholder for a large animal in the road, such as a moose.

Since Mazda vehicles are known for their responsive handling, it’s no shock that the MX-30 earned a passing score on the obstacle course. The MX-30 dodged every cone at 46 MPH, and only toppled one cone at 47 mph. The Mazda CX-30 performed similarly well. MSN reports that test drivers praised the models for its nimble handling, but nicked them for their understeer and sometimes-overbearing driver-assist tech, which kicks in during aggressive maneuvering.

These Mazda models notably outperformed some of their higher-priced competitors, including the Mercedes CLA Coupe and the new VW Golf.

Other safety ratings

Photo: Mazda

The Mazda CX-30 holds a five-star overall crash safety rating from the NHTSA, with full credit for its frontal, side, and rollover crash ratings. The IIHS gave the SUV a Top Safety Pick rating, as long as it’s equipped with the model’s standard LED headlights. The Premium trim’s adaptive front headlights didn’t fare as well with the IIHS.

The Mazda MX-30 isn’t currently being offered in the United States, but European safety evaluators have given the EV high marks for its crashworthiness. In fact, it earned five stars in the Euro NCAP crash safety test.

Both models offer plenty of standard i-Activsense safety tech, including the lane-keep assist system, smart brake support, driver attention alert, and a rearview camera.

Make the Safe Choice: Choose genuine Mazda brakes

The 2021 Mazda CX-30 is available in the U.S. Currently, there are no known plans to bring the Mazda MX-30 stateside.