Mazda MX-30 and CX-30 Win Red Dot Design Awards

Photo: Mazda

Mazda’s first purely electric vehicle, the MX-30, may be a newcomer, but it has already made a splash in automotive awards circles. This peppy new SUV recently drove away with the Red Dot Design Award in the Electric Vehicle category. The brand’s popular new SUV, the CX-30, also earned an award in the passenger car segment.

What the jury had to say

Photo: Mazda

The Red Dot Design Award panelists seemed to be a fan of Mazda’s Kodo: Soul of Motion design philosophy. Both the MX-30 and CX-30 earned recognition for their dynamic styling and clean, functional interiors.

The jury officially stated, “The exterior of the Mazda MX-30 impresses with clear lines and minimalist contours. The use of sustainable materials in the interior is ground-breaking.” In particular, the judges appreciated the model’s use of recycled cork in its storage compartment liners, as well as its recycled-PET-bottle-based door lining.

Panelists were similarly won over by the CX-30, praising its coupe-like styling, high-quality interior materials, and ergonomic design. It also garnered attention for its Skyactiv-X engine, which the jury appreciated for its responsiveness and spirited performance.

With the announcement of the model’s win, the Red Dot Awards stated, “The exterior pleases with an elegant, minimalist design, while the interior impresses with high-quality features and plenty of space.”

Red Dot founder and CEO Dr. Peter Zec explains that the Red Dot Design Award is about more than just aesthetics. “The products won over the jury not only through their aesthetics, but also thanks to their incomparable functionality,” he stated.

Designed to Impress: The Mazda CX-30

More wins for Mazda

Photo: Mazda

Mazda is no stranger to the Red Dot Design Awards. As of this year, the automaker has earned nine of them. The Mazda3 snagged one in 2019, while the MX-5 RF got the honor in 2017. 2015 turned out to be a big year for Mazda, too — the CX-3, Mazda2, and MX-5 soft top all won awards. The Mazda3 won in 2014, and the Mazda6 took home a trophy in 2013.

The CX-30 is currently available stateside, but the MX-30 has yet to be announced for the North American market.