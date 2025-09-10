Mazda recalls over 100,000 vehicles. Here are the affected models

Over 100,000 Mazda vehicles are being recalled due to a faulty fuel gauge that can mislead drivers and cause unexpected stalling.

The recall affects two popular SUV models—the Mazda CX-70 and CX-90—both part of the automaker’s mild hybrid electric lineup. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) flagged the problem, warning of an increased risk of crashes tied to the fuel gauge malfunction. In total, 104,854 vehicles are involved.

The issue comes at a time when manufacturers are under heightened scrutiny for software reliability in increasingly complex vehicle systems. With the popularity of hybrid models rising, software errors like this one can pose serious safety risks. Owners of the impacted vehicles are being urged to act promptly to avoid potential breakdowns.

Which Models Are Included in the Recall

According to the NHTSA, the recall covers two model lines across multiple production years. The Mazda CX-70, model year 2025, accounts for 16,056 units produced between December 5, 2023, and April 24, 2025. Meanwhile, the Mazda CX-90, spanning model years 2024 and 2025, makes up the bulk of the recall, with 88,798 units assembled between December 27, 2022, and April 25, 2025.

The vehicles are equipped with a body control module responsible for relaying fuel levels to the dashboard. Due to the defect, this software can misreport fuel availability, increasing the chance that a vehicle will stall unexpectedly when the fuel tank is actually empty. The NHTSA classified the fault as a safety risk, prompting the formal recall action.

What Mazda Owners Should Expect

Notification letters are set to go out starting November 1, 2025, according to the NHTSA. Owners will be instructed to bring their vehicles to a Mazda dealership, where technicians will install a free software update to fix the body control module.

Mazda has made a contact line available for customers with questions: 1-800-222-5500, Option 6. The process is expected to be straightforward, but the automaker has not announced how long the update procedure will take. Until the fix is applied, drivers are advised to monitor fuel levels with extra caution and consider refueling more frequently.

How to Check if Your Car Is Affected

Drivers unsure about whether their Mazda CX-70 or CX-90 is part of the recall can check online. The NHTSA provides a tool on its website where users can enter their vehicle’s license plate, VIN number, or make and model to verify recall status.

As reported by USA TODAY, the tool is designed to provide immediate confirmation of a vehicle’s inclusion in any active recall campaign. With over 100,000 units potentially affected, the recall is one of the larger ones in recent months for a hybrid model, especially in this segment of the U.S. auto market.

