Mazda Reports Record-Breaking May Sales

Photo: Mazda

So far, 2021 has been a good year for Mazda. The automaker recently reported an all-time record high of 42,187 sales from the month of May, marking a 69.2 percent increase compared to May of 2020. Similarly, the Mazda has sold 156,562 units so far this year, which is 58.4 percent up from last year’s figures by the same date. May sales of Certified Pre-Owned models also saw an uptick of 10 percent compared to last year. While that may not sound like much, it was enough to get May 2021 into the record books as Mazda’s best May ever of CPO sales.

Bestselling models

Photo: Mazda

May saw the best-ever sales month for the Mazda CX-5. Dealers managed to move 20,595 units of the family-friendly crossover. For the latest model year, the CX-5 swapped its old 7-inch touch screen for a new 10.25-inch model. It also gained the new Carbon Edition trim level, which features an exclusive Polymetal Gray Metallic exterior, red accents throughout the interior, and a turbocharged engine that’s good for 250 horsepower and 320 lb-ft of torque.

It also features room for five passengers, standard automatic windshield wipers, standard smartphone connectivity, and more standard safety technology than many of its competitors. Behind the second row, it boasts 30.9 cubic feet of cargo space, but for more storage space, fold the back seats down to open up 59.6 cubic feet.

The Mazda CX-9 also had a groundbreaking month of sales. The three-row SUV moved 4,409 units in May, marking its best-ever sales. Much like its smaller sibling, the CX-9 gained a new 10.25-inch touch screen, along with the new Carbon Edition trim level. Similarly, it’s well equipped with safety technology. On top of this, it boasts plenty of standard features, including three-zone climate control, heated front seats, a 12-speaker sound system, and up to 71.2 cubic feet of storage space.

Stay tuned to The News Wheel for more of the latest Mazda information.