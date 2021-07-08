No Comments

Mazda Sales Continue to Rise in June

Photo: Mazda

Mazda continues its upward trend in sales compared to last year’s figures. In June, the automaker had its second-best sales month in the history of its U.S. operations. Here’s a look at how those figures break down.

A strong comeback

The automaker reported that its North American sales for June amounted to a whopping 32,605 vehicles, marking a 28.7 percent increase over June 2020. And while nearly a 30 percent increase is impressive compared to last year’s June sales, it’s nothing compared to the year-to-date figures. So far, in 2021, Mazda has moved 189,167 models, a jump of 46.8 percent from 2020.

Since it debuted, the Mazda CX-30 had its second-best sales month, with 5,824 units driven off the lot. That’s a 65.2 percent increase compared to last year. Much like the CX-5 and the CX-9, the Mazda CX-30 recently gained a 250-horsepower turbo engine and the special Carbon Edition option, clad in a unique Polymetal gray paint job.

The CX-5 also saw its second-best month since it hit dealer lots, with 16,393 models purchased. That translates to a 31.1 increase over June 2020. The CX-5 is a versatile crossover that seats five passengers and can carry up to 59.6 cubic feet of cargo space.

Mazda’s flagship SUV, the CX-9, also saw its second-best month on record. With 3,282 vehicles sold, the model’s sales grew by 20.4 percent compared to the previous year. With seven seats, more standard safety features than many competitors, and up to 71.2 cubic feet of cargo room, the CX-9 is a popular pick for families.

And while the Miata doesn’t typically sell a high volume of units, the iconic roadster saw its best June sales since 2007 — 1,227 units went home with lucky drivers, a 27 percent increase over last year.

Certified Pre-Owned Mazdas continued to be hot sellers — with 5,947 units sold, CPO models had their second-best sales month ever.

For more of the latest Mazda updates, stay tuned to The News Wheel.