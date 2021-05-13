No Comments

Mazda Sales Rebound Strong for April

Photo: Mazda

So far, 2021 has been much better for Mazda sales than the previous year. According to Mazda North American Operations, the brand reported massive increases for April, compared to its 2020 sales figures. Here’s a look at how that breaks down.

Strong new and CPO sales

Photo: Mazda

Mazda North America sold 31,117 vehicles during the month of April, which is up by 184.4 percent versus April 2020. And it’s not just April that’s looking good for the automaker — year to date, Mazda has sold 114,375 models in 2021. Compared to 2020, that’s an increase of 45.5 percent. That also represents a 48.4 percent increase in the brand’s daily sales rate.

And in April, the brand moved 6,880 Certified Pre-Owned Mazda models. To put that figure in perspective, that’s a 187 percent increase compared to April of 2020. In fact, it was Mazda’s best-ever month for CPO sales in its history.

Crossovers selling like hotcakes

Photo: Mazda

Crossovers are Mazda’s bread and butter, so it’s no surprise that they’ve been strong sellers during this record-setting month.

In terms of sales, the Mazda CX-5 had its best April ever — drivers took home 14,883 units of the peppy crossover. The introduction of its new Carbon Edition trim level and 227-horsepower turbocharged engine may have helped spark interest in the model.

The recently introduced Mazda CX-30 was also a strong seller. The sporty SUV moved 5,532 models, marking its second-best month in its entire history. The CX-30 also offers a turbocharged engine, along with ample safety features and a maximum of 45.2 cubic feet of cargo area.

April was also a good month for the three-row Mazda CX-9. The sporty family hauler sold 3,188 models during the month, marking the best April sales in the nameplate’s history. It offers a towing capacity of 3,500 pounds, as well as 71.2 cubic feet of cargo room with all of its seats folded flat.

Despite strong sales, Mazda isn’t content to rest on its laurels. Check out the Mazda MX-30, coming soon to shake up sales in North America.