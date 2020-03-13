No Comments

Mazda Unveils the Limited-Edition MX-5 Miata Eunos

Photo: Mazda

French Mazda fans are in for a treat — the automaker is releasing a France-only limited-edition Miata, dubbed the MX-5 Eunos. Here’s a look at what makes this exclusive roadster so significant.

What’s special about the Mazda MX-5 Miata Eunos Special Edition?

Photo: Mazda

The Mazda MX-5 Miata Eunos Special Edition stands apart from the crowd thanks to its glittering Jet Black Mica paintwork, exclusive wheel design by Rays, and its bold burgundy Nappa leather interior.

Photo: Mazda

In addition to plenty of Eunos branding, each model will bear a serialized number badge. It even comes with a numbered key ring.

Under the hood, the Eunos Special Edition is packing a 181-horsepower 2.0-liter SKYACTIV engine. It offers both a manual and automatic six-speed transmission. In terms of tech, it offers a nine-speaker Bose sound system, the i-Activsense safety suite, and a touch-screen infotainment system.

Plus, to make it even more exclusive, Mazda will only produce 110 of these special-edition models.

Pricing and trim options

Photo: Mazda

The Eunos is available in the Elegance and Selection trim levels. The entry-level Elegance model costs 28,900 euros, but if you’re looking for more luxury, get ready to shell out 32,700 euros for the Selection trim level. Although it’s currently unknown what features the Selection model boasts over the base trim level, we can make an educated guess based on the top-trim-level features found on the normal Mazda Miata. Going by this logic, we’d expect the Selection trim to boast heated seats, the Mazda navigation system, and LED adaptive headlights.

About the Eunos name

Photo: Mazda

Does the name “Eunos” ring a bell? If it doesn’t, that’s okay. Back in 1989, Mazda launched a Japan-only high-end sub-brand called Eunos. The brand lasted until 1996.

It’s unknown why Mazda decided to revive the Eunos name in France, but one thing is for sure — we’re happy that our French friends have the chance to enjoy this sleek new roadster!