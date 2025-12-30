Mechanic Warns: Here’s What the Average Driver Will Spend on Car Repairs in 2026

While some drivers may breeze through the year with minimal costs, others will face hefty bills without warning. What separates the two often comes down to how, and how much, a vehicle is used, as well as whether its owner understands the difference between maintenance and true repairs.

Mechanic Chris Pyle, who has helped over 80,000 customers over the past 19 years through JustAnswer, spoke with GOBankingRates about what drivers should realistically expect next year. Based on nearly two decades of experience, his analysis points to a cost landscape that is neither flat nor fair, but one that can be anticipated with better planning and awareness.

Maintenance Vs. Repairs: Not The Same Expense

The financial side of car care begins with understanding the difference between maintenance and repairs, two terms that are often confused but vastly different in cost and frequency. According to Pyle, maintenance includes predictable, routine services such as oil changes, filters, brake pads, bulbs, tires, tune-ups, and wiper blades.

Repairs, by contrast, occur when parts break or fail, and that’s when things get expensive. “Repairs are more expensive tasks when parts fail,” Pyle explained, referencing examples like a faulty transmission, brake caliper, wheel bearing, water pump, or window motor.

This distinction is more than academic: one year you might only spend a few hundred dollars on oil changes and wipers, but the next you could be shelling out $1,800 for brakes, tires, and an AC compressor. That unpredictability, Pyle warns, creates a false sense of security when the cheaper years lull drivers into complacency. As mileage increases and warranties expire, the pricier years become more frequent.

© Shutter2U / Canva

How Driving Habits Widen The Gap

Vehicle repair costs don’t just come from how old a car is, they’re also shaped by how it’s used. Pyle breaks drivers down into three common categories, each facing different levels of annual expenses.

At the lower end are drivers who use their SUVs, sedans, or minivans for light duty, such as grocery runs, school drop-offs, or family vacations. “Your maintenance costs and repairs will be on the lower end,” Pyle noted, thanks to limited stress on the vehicle and lower mileage accumulation.

Next are commuters covering longer distances daily. In these cases, components like tires, brakes, and filters wear out faster due to the higher usage. “If you drive a car or SUV to travel a long way to work both ways, racking up the miles, things will wear out faster,” said Pyle. The result: moderate annual bills, but more frequent maintenance than the average casual driver.

Finally, those who push their vehicles the hardest, driving large SUVs or trucks, often equipped with diesel engines, in demanding conditions like towing, hauling, or off-roading, will experience the highest costs. “Your bills will be the most, due to the abuse of the vehicle from working it hard in poor conditions,” Pyle said.

Older Cars, Bigger Bills

New cars under warranty offer some relief, with only maintenance costs falling on the driver. Repairs, when needed, are typically covered, but new vehicles remain unaffordable for many. That’s why more Americans are still driving high-mileage, aging cars well past the warranty window.

“New cars are very expensive, so there are a lot more high-mileage older cars still on the road,” Pyle observed. Once a car crosses out of its coverage, every repair becomes the owner’s responsibility, and those bills can arrive in clusters. As the odometer climbs, drivers are more likely to face multiple expensive issues in a short span.

Pyle emphasized that costs don’t occur evenly year to year. One period might bring a quiet string of oil changes, while the next hits with a need for brakes, tires, and climate system repairs. “As the miles go up and the car gets older, the more expensive years will be more common,” he said.

Budgeting And DIY Can Soften The Blow

Knowing what to expect can make a major difference, and so can staying ahead of repairs. “Engine oil changes and air filters are pretty cheap,” Pyle advised, urging drivers to keep up with basic maintenance to prevent major failures that could cost thousands. Skipping an oil change might seem harmless, but it can lead to engine damage far more expensive than the service itself.

For drivers with space, time, and tools, DIY repairs are another option. “If you have time, skills, tools and the space to do the work, you can do many of your car fixing DIY,” said Pyle. As an example, changing your own brake pads may cost $80 in parts, while the same job at a shop could run between $300 and $400.

Planning ahead financially is just as important as staying up-to-date mechanically. Pyle recommends setting aside money monthly in a car maintenance fund. When the cheaper years come, leave the surplus untouched, it will come in handy later. “A $1,200 repair feels manageable when you’ve been setting aside $100 monthly,” he said. But without preparation, those same costs can derail rent, bills, and basic budgeting.