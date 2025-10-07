Meet the $2.5 Million Hypercar Powered by AI and 1,100 Horsepower

Vittori, an American startup, is venturing into the hypercar world with a futuristic twist. Its debut vehicle, the Turbio, combines a 6.8-liter V-12 hybrid engine with artificial intelligence-assisted design, making it one of the most innovative supercars to date. Despite initial skepticism about the role of AI in automotive design, the Turbio’s unique aesthetic and powerful specs are turning heads.

AI has been a hot topic lately, especially in industries like automotive design, where its potential is still unfolding. Companies like Alpine have tested AI tools to streamline their design processes, but the idea of an AI-driven hypercar has yet to become mainstream. Vittori, however, is not afraid to lean into this technology, although they avoid emphasizing it heavily in official communications. Instead, the company stresses that its goal is to honor the elegance and performance of classic cars while embracing modern technology.

A Blend of Modern AI and Classic Design

Designed in collaboration with renowned Italian firm Pininfarina, the Vittori Turbio showcases a design that straddles the line between futuristic and nostalgic, reports Motor 1. The car’s sleek profile and front end, with a McLaren GT-like influence, feature sharp lines and a distinctive hexagonal grille flanked by angular air vents.

The rear end of the car is bold, with striking taillights, a large diffuser, and bronze accents that complement its deep blue exterior. Inside, the Turbio continues the high-tech aesthetic with a digital instrument cluster and a vertically mounted touchscreen in the center console—elements that echo McLaren’s design approach.

Vittori’s first hypercar – © Vittori

Vittori’s use of AI in the design process is subtle but evident. The company confirmed that artificial intelligence played a role in shaping the car’s aesthetics and engineering. While many traditionalists might view AI-assisted design with skepticism, Vittori’s first effort proves that cutting-edge technology can coexist with the soul of classic automotive artistry.

Vittori’s hypercar interior – © Virotti

Performance That Matches the Aesthetics

Under the hood, the Vittori Turbio packs a 6.8-liter V-12 hybrid powertrain, paired with an electric motor on the front axle. The combined output is a staggering 1,100 horsepower, allowing the hypercar to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in just 2.5 seconds. According to the company, the vehicle is designed to compete with some of the fastest and most powerful cars on the market, such as the Ferrari 849 Testarossa and the Koenigsegg Jesko.

Despite the impressive numbers, Vittori’s founder and CEO, Carlos Cruz, emphasized that the goal of the Turbio wasn’t just performance but also emotional connection. The car aims to evoke the sensation of flight, combining beauty, power, and freedom into a driving experience that’s both exhilarating and meaningful. “We didn’t want to make another supercar—we wanted to build something that feels like flight,” Cruz said, underscoring the blend of form and function in the Turbio’s design.

Vittori hybrid V-12 engine – © Vittori

The Road to Production

Vittori has already made significant strides toward turning the Turbio from concept to reality. The first prototype of the car is up and running, a key milestone in the development process. With production set to begin next year in Italy, the company plans to produce only 50 units of the hypercar, making it a highly exclusive offering.

At a starting price of $2.5 million in the U.S., the Turbio will likely appeal to the upper echelons of the automotive world, who crave both performance and rarity.