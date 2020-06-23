No Comments

Meet the All-New Mazda BT-50

Photo: Mazda

When you hear the name “Mazda,” you probably think of dynamic roadsters and sporty crossovers. However, the Mazda Motor Company also offers a pickup truck in some markets. And those markets are about to receive the all-new Mazda BT-50. Here’s what this stylish, rugged vehicle has to offer.

Get to know the Mazda BT-50

Photo: Mazda

The Mazda BT-50 debuted way back in 2006, but it hasn’t received a refresh in nine years. The redesigned Mazda BT-50 sports a bold look, which seems to take inspiration from the front end of the CX-9. The model is based on Isuzu’s trusted line of pickup trucks but designed with Mazda’s Kodo Soul of Motion aesthetic philosophy. The result is a truck that’s decidedly sleek and modern. On the inside, it’s crafted to go above and beyond what you’d expect from a pickup truck and provides drivers with a comfortable, upscale ride.

The Mazda BT-50 seats five people and boasts a maximum payload of 2,348 pounds. On top of that, it’s powerful enough to tow up to 7,716 pounds. Under the hood, this refreshed truck sports a 3.0-liter diesel engine that pumps out 187 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque. Currently, there are no available estimates on the model’s fuel efficiency.

Speculation

A look back at the 2020 Mazda BT-50

Photo: Mazda

While the Mazda BT-50 is about to be fully redesigned, we expect a few features to be retained between generations. These include necessities like four-wheel drive and standard smartphone compatibility, as well as available accessories like a nudge bar and an air intake snorkel for driving though dusty conditions. We also expect chassis cab models to make a comeback.

It would be nice to see a larger display in place of the current standard 7-inch touch screen, but this wouldn’t be a deal-breaker for any driver.

Availability

Photo: Mazda

Currently, there are no plans to bring the Mazda BT-50 to the North American market. However, around the world, the Mazda BT-50 is available in the Middle East, Africa, Central and South America, Oceania, and Southeast Asia.