Meet the First-Ever GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate

2022 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate

Photo: GMC

The Denali trim level has long been the pinnacle of the GMC Sierra 1500 trim level lineup, but for 2022, the new GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate model is raising the bar. The new Denali Ultimate trim level is loaded with high-quality materials, standard luxury features, and the latest technology options. Here’s a closer look at what it brings to the table.

Next-level luxury and convenience

The Denali Ultimate model offers upscale features that surpass the OG Denali trim. The new range-topping model’s interior boasts 16-way power-adjustable massaging front seats, a 15-inch head-up display, a standard power sunroof, and a new 12-speaker Bose® premium sound system. On the outside, it comes with a segment-exclusive, ultra-durable CarbonPro composite cargo box, which gives you best-in-class short-bed cargo volume.

And in terms of tech, the Sierra Denali Ultimate offers the convenience of enhanced Super Cruise technology. In addition to providing truly hands-free driving on over 200,000 miles of roads across the United States and Canada, this enhanced version of Super Cruise makes trailering easier. It also enables automatic lane changes and an enhanced navigation display, which shows you available hands-free driving routes that lead to your destination.

Plus, every Denali Ultimate model will be powered by a 6.2-liter V8, which channels 420 horsepower through a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Exclusive design

The GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate visually sets itself apart from the pack with exclusive interior and exterior styling cues. On the outside, these distinguishing features include Vader Chrome accents and badging, custom 22-inch Low Gloss Black machined wheels, and a unique front fender that features Mount Denali.

On the inside, it boasts an Alpine Umber interior, open-pore Paldao wood accents, and full-grain leather on the seats, console lid, door panels, and instrument panel. It also sports a unique laser-etched design featuring the topography of Mount Denali, the trim’s namesake.

The updated 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 is slated to arrive on dealer lots by the first quarter of 2022.