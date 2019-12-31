No Comments

Meet the New Nissan Sentra and Titan in Montreal

Winter is here, and in Canada, that means bundling up against the cold. Across all of North America’s climates, though, it means auto show season. The 2020 Montreal International Auto Show is gearing up for January 17-26, and Nissan is bringing its latest and greatest vehicles to show off: The 2020 Nissan Sentra and 2020 Nissan TITAN.

2020 Nissan Sentra

Considering that the Nissan Sentra is Nissan’s best-selling model of all time in Canada, the company is especially excited to bring the refreshed sedan to the show. The company’s designers transformed the sedan from a reliable staple to a sporty compact that’s more exciting than ever to drive. It definitely fits into the Nissan vehicle lineup more, taking shape queues from the larger Nissan Maxima and exclusive GT-R.

Besides the exterior style, the 2020 Nissan Sentra will have a new interior. It’s loaded with comfortable seats made with high-quality materials. The cab’s technology, like NissanConnect with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, elevates the ride for drivers behind the wheel and keeps them in touch with the outside world. When the roads are at their worst, the Nissan Safety Shield 360 and its suite of driver-assist technologies can step in to help mitigate or prevent accidents.

2020 Nissan TITAN

The Sentra isn’t the only Nissan vehicle with a facelift for 2020. Nissan calls the Nissan TITAN’s new exterior look “Powerful Warrior.” Its newly sculpted panels hold cameras and sensors for the Nissan Safety Shield 360 features that help it see the road in the right conditions. This includes the class-exclusive Rear Intelligent Emergency Braking system that makes maneuvering safer. Under the hood, the 2020 Nissan TITAN is getting upgraded powertrains, including a 5.6-liter Endurance V8 gasoline engine standard on all models.

We’ll have complete details about both of these vehicles when they make their Canadian debut next month. After their big party in Montreal, both models will be for sale at Nissan Canada dealerships in February.