2025 Mercedes GLC: This Powertrain Could Literally Change the Brand’s Future

While the German manufacturer had initially emphasized a 100% electric transition for the GLC, new details suggest that a thermal engine variant may still be in the pipeline. This change would mark a notable shift in approach, especially as Mercedes seems keen to retain a segment of its traditional customer base that remains attached to combustion technology.

The redesigned GLC brings significant advances in both design and digital integration, featuring state-of-the-art interior systems and structural improvements. With a reimagined aesthetic and upgraded technology, it positions itself as a strong competitor in the premium SUV market. At the same time, Mercedes appears to be navigating the transition between electric ambition and practical market demands with cautious pragmatism.

Electric Performance and Driving Range

The GLC’s electric version, officially presented as the “400 4Matic,” delivers a combined power output of 490 horsepower through dual motors, powered by a 94.5 kWh battery. According to L’Auto Journal, this battery is slightly smaller than the 108 kWh unit used by BMW’s competing model but still allows for a solid driving range of 713 kilometers. Both vehicles share an 800-volt architecture, enabling ultra-fast charging up to 400 kW, with the potential to recover over 300 kilometers of range in just ten minutes.

Energy efficiency is further enhanced by a three-level regenerative braking system that, in 99% of braking scenarios, returns energy back to the battery. Mercedes claims the system can channel up to 300 kW during regeneration, resulting in what the manufacturer describes as an “exceptionally smooth” driving experience. These specs underline Mercedes’ commitment to both high performance and intelligent energy management.

The all-new electric Mercedes-Benz GLC is here: proof that the most effortless ride not only exists but excels.



Iconic lines and lights that catch the eye. An interior that feels personal the second you step in. Technology that moves not ahead, not behind, but with you.… pic.twitter.com/P2Rr8InwZK — Mercedes-Benz (@MercedesBenz) September 7, 2025

New Interface and Comfort Innovations

Inside, the centerpiece of the new GLC is the Hyperscreen, a 99-centimeter-wide digital display that stretches across the dashboard. As noted by the source, it’s the longest screen ever produced by Mercedes and can be extensively personalized, allowing drivers to tailor the cabin’s digital environment to their preferences.

The vehicle also features a Sky Control panoramic roof, which not only adjusts in opacity but can light up with 162 illuminated stars at night, creating a literal “under-the-stars” driving sensation. Space has improved as well: the wheelbase extends 84 mm beyond the previous combustion model, increasing rear passenger legroom and boosting trunk capacity to 570 liters, with an additional 128 liters of storage available under the front hood.

Complementing the comfort upgrades is MB.OS, Mercedes’ proprietary operating system that coordinates entertainment, driving assistance, comfort features, and charging operations. The system runs on AI, centralizing vehicle management in a single digital brain designed to evolve with the driver’s habits.

Interior of the new electric Mercedes-Benz GLC – © Mercedes-Benz

Thermal Variant Not Ruled Out

Despite its electric focus, the GLC might not remain exclusively battery-powered. A 1.5L turbocharged four-cylinder gasoline engine could eventually make its way into the lineup. While Mercedes has not formally confirmed this variant for the GLC, the source highlights that a similar approach has already been adopted for the new CLA, which debuted as an electric model but will soon receive a combustion version.

The reasoning behind this pivot lies in customer retention. By maintaining an option for traditional powertrains, Mercedes appears to be responding to segments of its clientele who are not yet ready to embrace full electrification. The brand “cannot afford to completely turn its back on the historical clientele” of the GLC.