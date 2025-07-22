MG Motor introduces updated MG4 in China, aiming to boost sales and interest

MG Motor is stirring up excitement by launching a new version of its popular MG4 exclusively in China. This updated model brings a new look and some possible tech upgrades that could change the way people see electric cars. With interest in electric vehicles on the rise everywhere, MG Motor’s move shows they’re ready to boost their presence in important markets.

A new look and design tweaks

The revamped MG4 ditches the old edgy design for something softer and more in tune with today’s tastes (especially in the Chinese market). The sharp angles of earlier models have been replaced with a smoother, more unified style, and the rear end now sports a simpler vibe while keeping that sloped window design.

One feature that really stands out is the new lighting system, which takes a cue from MG Motor’s Cyberster model. The lights are linked with an LED strip, adding a fresh, modern feel while also being practical. The car’s balanced proportions, bold stance, new wheels, and the unique light purple color known as Donglai all highlight MG Motor’s dedication to mixing innovation with customer satisfaction.

The technical lowdown so far

While we don’t have all the nitty-gritty details yet, there are a few interesting hints about what’s under the hood of this updated MG4. Early reports point to a power output of 163 horsepower, which should translate to a lively driving experience. There’s also chatter about an LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery, known for its safety and durability.

Even more interesting is the possibility of a new semi-solid battery, developed in-house by SAIC Group (MG Motor’s parent company), which might offer a boost in energy density and overall performance.

Game plan: Different strategies for different markets

There aren’t any plans to bring this newly styled MG4 to Europe. However, European customers aren’t being left behind completely. The current MG4 models sold in Europe will get updates that mainly focus on improving the interior—like a revamped dashboard to make things feel more high-end, without any major exterior changes.

This decision to limit changes in Europe comes as MG Motor continues to enjoy steady sales there, even though ecological incentives have changed the playing field a bit. On the flip side, in China, where sales have been on a downtrend due to waning consumer interest, the new design is a clear effort to spark new excitement for the brand.

Changing the sales scene

When the original MG4 hit France three years ago, its competitive pricing shook up Europe’s electric car market. Sales have dipped a bit recently with shifts in ecological benefits, but things are still holding steady across the continent.

Over in China, falling sales led to this bold redesign—a move designed to win back market share by matching local style preferences. Meanwhile, European updates are more about keeping things fresh and setting the stage for MG Motor’s future releases.

Looking ahead, it seems the next-generation MG4 might not show up in European showrooms for several years. For now, these refreshed models keep the brand in the spotlight, building anticipation among loyal fans and newcomers alike who are eager to see what MG Motor cooks up next.