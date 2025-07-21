Michael Grosjean Discusses Demand for Renault 5 Turbo 3E at Goodwood Festival

The Renault 5 Turbo 3E has everyone talking—not just because of its head-turning design and punchy performance, but also because it pays homage to the classic R5 Turbo. With all units snapped up until 2028, this car shows just how much people still dig Renault’s iconic model. Blending today’s tech with throwback touches, it’s become a must-have for car fans and collectors alike.

Celebrating the past with a modern twist

The Renault 5 Turbo 3E is a love letter to the original R5 Turbo, stirring up past memories while rolling out modern technology (think of it as a bridge between old-school charm and today’s high-tech vibe). With only 1980 units planned, mirroring the launch year of its ancestor, it’s pretty special. In fact, 1000 units are already reserved—a clear sign of its popularity. Michael Grosjean, the project manager, mentioned that it’s “already sold out until 2028,” which only adds to its allure.

The car’s bold style is perfect for those who appreciate both nostalgia and innovation. Inside, you’ll find two Alcantara bucket seats with six-point harnesses (a nod to safety and comfort), while the dashboard is draped in handwoven tartan fabric that screams eighties style—a definite treat for collectors and thrill-seekers.

Performance that thrills

Under the hood, this car is no slouch. Sporting over 500 horsepower split between two electric motors at the rear wheels, it fires out 555 hp and an impressive theoretical torque of 4800 Nm at the wheel. This means you can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h (0 to 62 mph) in under 3.5 seconds and hit 200 km/h (124 mph) in less than nine seconds. On the track, it can zoom up to 270 km/h (168 mph)—pretty wild, right?

Built on a custom platform from Alpine, its mix of an aluminum frame and composite body helps it keep a lightweight status at 1450 kg (3197 lbs). With a battery capacity of 70 kWh, the car offers a mixed-use range of 400 km (248 miles) and even supports up to 20 minutes of hardcore track action.

Who’s buying and what’s the price?

Collectors and driving aficionados alike are falling for the Renault 5 Turbo 3E, which blends exhilarating driving with the spirit of Renault’s legacy. Originally tagged at 155,000 euros, the price has nudged up to 160,000 euros for the last remaining units, thanks to high demand. This exclusive club includes those who own vintage R5 Turbos and fans of standout sports cars.

Debuting at the well-known Goodwood Festival of Speed, this model quickly became a hot-ticket item for enthusiasts around the globe. Its sold-out status is a clear sign of its limited availability and strong appeal as a collector’s treasure.

Where design meets modern tech

Inside, the design nails that retro feel while keeping up with today’s tech. The digital instrument cluster, with its eighties flair, works perfectly alongside a dedicated driver display and an infotainment system featuring a 10.25-inch screen that harks back to the Renault 5 days (talk about mixing old and new). These features together create a driving vibe that respects history and looks ahead at cool innovations.

Plus, fun touches like drift mode and a rally-style handbrake up the excitement factor, making it as fun to drive as it is to look at.

At its core, the Renault 5 Turbo 3E isn’t just another car—it’s a full-on celebration of motor history with a futuristic twist. It shows how past influences can blend with modern tech to create something that stands out for both collectors and anyone who loves a ride that pushes the limits while keeping its roots firmly planted in tradition. As fans eagerly wait their turn to snag one of these exclusive models, the Renault 5 Turbo 3E is winning hearts worldwide—proving that some legends aren’t faded away; they just keep evolving.